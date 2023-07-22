Big commitments for Nebraska, OU and Tennessee in college football recruiting





There were plenty of blue-chip pledges in college football recruiting this week, but three of the biggest were for Oklahoma, Nebraska football and Tennessee. Summer is always an active time for college football recruiting. The number of blue-chip prospects that remain uncommitted is being reduced by the day. For example, a number of blue-chip prospects committed on Friday. For reference, a blue-chip is a player ranked as a prospect with four stars or higher, and I generally use the 247 Sports curated rankings to make that decision. At one point, football in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Nebraska routinely brought in those types of players, and with new or relatively new head coaches, it’s happening again. Josh Heupel is entering his third season and Tennessee is poised to place in the top-10 of a college football recruiting class in 2024. That class was greatly enhanced by the deployment of five-star wideout Mike Matthews. Matthews is an elite wideout. He is 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds, and is from Lilburn, Georgia. There were some heavy hitters involved, but Tennessee was able to grab momentum late, landing 13th overall prospect in the entire class of 2024 through the 247 Sports rankings. Tennessee has the eighth grade now via 247 Sports’ curated rankings. That makes this deployment exciting, but it’s also another elite skill man for the Vols down the road and the Tennessee offense should continue to be dynamic going forward. Oklahoma lands elite running back Taylor Tatum USC stole Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma football, but on Friday it was Brent Venables and the Sooners who were able to steal the stakes of five-star runback Taylor Tatum. USC was the favorite after visiting Tatum. However, Oklahoma really sold him on his ability to play baseball for the Sooners. DeMarco Murray is also one of the top running backs coaches in terms of recruiting and those were all factors. It’s a huge win for Oklahoma. Tatum is ranked 31st overall and is the No. 2 running back according to The 247 Sports composite rankings. It’s also a head-to-head win against Lincoln Riley, which is impressive. Loaded with elite quarterbacks, the Sooners have earned five stars in 2023. Now they have five stars running back, which will bode well on their way to the SEC. Nebraska football is getting a huge commitment for 2024 One of the biggest pledges in the college football recruiting class of 2024 this week in terms of size and importance was Preston’s head committed to the Cornhuskers. Taumua committed to Matt Rhule and Nebraska football early Monday morning. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola played a vital role and it should be noted that Oregon, Arizona and Auburn were all in the mix for the top ranked player in the state of Hawaii. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman who seems like a potential tackle to me ranks 235th overall and is the first blue-chip offensive lineman entry of the Matt Rhule era. Taumua is the top ranked player in the state of Hawaii for the college football recruiting class in 2024 and if Nebraska football can land more like him the rebuild/reload will be in good shape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saturdayblitz.com/2023/07/21/major-commitments-nebraska-ou-tennessee-college-football-recruiting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos