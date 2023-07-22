Amarissa Toth’s apology for celebrating when tennis opponent Zhang Shuai left court in tears was ‘cold and defiant’, claims body language expert

Sports
Amarissa Toth’s apology for celebrating while her opponent Zhang Shuai was left in tears has been labeled “cold and defiant” by a body language expert.
Shuai, a former world No. 22 and Wimbledon quarterfinalist, retired from the Hungarian Open after being visibly upset by a poor referee decision.
She had hit a cross-court forehand that appeared to land on the line, but was called out by the linesman, leaving the 34-year-old furious.
Toth then proceeded to rub off a mark left by the ball with her foot, while Shuai shouted, “Wait, wait, wait, keep the aim!” What are you doing? Why would you do that?’
She was taunted by the crowd as she argued with the referees and Toth appeared to laugh at her. Shuai retired from the match soon after.
Shuai (pictured) was left in tears and unable to continue at the Hungarian Open after a series of controversial moves by Toth
Her 20-year-old opponent made no mention of the goal she was trying to obliterate in her apology, saying, “I didn’t think my first-ever career WTA main draw would create such a storm.
“I am very sorry about what happened, I respect Zhang Shuai as a person and as much as an athlete. It was never my intention to disrespect, upset or hurt anyone, let alone Zhang Shuai.
“I realize I shouldn’t have celebrated the way I did after the game and I’m sorry, but I got caught up in my emotions, with the heat of the game, and I got caught up in the moment.”
“I focused on tennis, I didn’t want to win like that. I hope that in the future I will have a chance to talk to Zhang Shaui and tell her how sorry I am that our match ended this way.”
Her speech during the apology was unconvincing, as MailOnline’s body language expert Judi James explains: “Toth is saying the right words here, but her manner of speaking is cold in terms of body language, meaning she hardly moves and her facial expression does not illustrate attached emotions.
It’s more like a flat recitation and we can see her eyes seem to dart down at times as if she’s got the words in front of her.
“She looks confident, with a level look at the camera that dips quickly only a few times and then not in an evasive delineation.
Her “I’m very sorry about what happened” comes with no frowning of the brow or movement of the head that could illustrate sadness or upset. Her voice scoops up at the end of the sentence, making it sound a bit like a question, not a statement, though this may be a cultural trait.
When Toth says, “It was never my intention to disrespect, upset, or hurt anyone,” her eyes narrow slightly in what appears to be a challenge.
She finishes with a lip clip, pulling the lips up at the corners. The suggestion is that she has now apologized and should be able to move on.
Toth could be seen walking to the contested ball mark and scraping it away with her foot before the officials could take a closer look
Toth had initially denied misbehaving in her match with Zhang in the previous round
When she says, “It was never my intention to disrespect, upset, or hurt anyone,” her eyes narrow slightly in what appears to be a challenge, making it appear as though she’s responding to an accusation.
She finishes with a lip clip, with the lips pulling up at the corners. The suggestion is that she has now apologized and should be able to move on.’
One fan labeled Toth’s behavior a ‘new low for sportsmanship’, while Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic called the Hungarian’s behavior ‘disgusting’ and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur agreed it was ‘not acceptable’.
Meanwhile, tennis icon Martina Navratilova turned her anger at the referee, insisting she was “unfit to call off matches” after handling the situation.
Who were the players involved?
Zhang Shui
Shuai, 34, who has been in the sport for more than a decade, is a two-time champion in women’s doubles having won the Australian Open in 2019 and the US Open two years later. Both double triumphs came along with Australian partner Samantha Stosur.
The Chinese star also reached the 2022 Wimbledon final with Belgium’s Elise Mertens, but was defeated by Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac.
She holds a career-high doubles ranking of No. 2 in the world and has won 12 titles on the WTA tour.
As a single, Shuai has reached two major quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon three years later. She is one of only five Chinese tennis players in history to have made it to this stage of a Grand Slam and is also ranked 22nd in the world.
Amarissa Toth
Toth, 20, is just a few years into her professional career after making her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2021 Budapest Grand Prix.
She has a career-high ranking of 534 in singles and 264 in doubles, and has won 12 ITF Circuit finals – 11 of them in doubles.
The Hungarian youngster’s highest win to date came in the 2022 Slovak Open, where she defeated Germany’s Eva Lys in the first round.
|
