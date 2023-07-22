Best squash balls for 2023

We’ve researched and tested many squash balls to bring you the best choices available. Squash balls are crucial equipment for any player, with their impact on the pace and level of play. We considered durability, bounce and overall performance to select the best options. Customer reviews aided our decision making and ensured our selections held up under different playing conditions. Choosing the right ball can be difficult, but with the right ball your game can improve dramatically. Different makes and models can perform differently, so it’s essential to try multiple options. Altitude and temperature also affect performance, so it is necessary to consider these factors when choosing a ball. Let’s take a look at our top picks for the best squash balls on the market.

Our top picks

The Dunlop Sports Pro XX Squash Ball – Pro Box Black/Double Yellow Dot Dozen Pack is a must-have for serious squash players. These high-quality balls are designed to provide consistent bounce and precise control throughout play. They are also durable and long lasting, making them a cost-effective choice for regular players. The combination of black and double yellow dots is ideal for intermediate to advanced players, providing just the right amount of speed and bounce for challenging gameplay. With a dozen balls in each pack, this is a great value for anyone who takes their squash seriously.

Advantages High quality materials, Suitable for professional use, Improved performance on the track Cons Not suitable for beginners

The Dunlop Pro XX Squash Ball is a high quality option for serious squash players. Featuring a yellow and black graphic design, this 3-ball tube is perfect for use during competitions or intense training. The Pro XX Squash Ball is designed for advanced players looking for a faster and more responsive ball that allows greater control and precision on the court. Made with quality materials, this ball is durable and built to last. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, the Dunlop Pro XX Squash Ball is a must-have for any serious squash enthusiast.

Advantages High quality squash balls, Consistent bounce and speed, Durable construction Cons May not be suitable for beginners

Dunlop Squash Balls – Multipack One Size Yellow/Black is a must-have for every squash player. Made from high quality materials, these balls are designed to deliver consistent performance so you can play at your best every time. The package contains three balls, which are suitable for both beginners and professionals. Whether you want to improve your game or just enjoy a casual match with friends, these Dunlop squash balls offer the perfect combination of durability and performance. So why wait? Buy a backpack today and experience the difference for yourself!

Advantages Multipack Squash Balls, brand Dunlop, One Size fits all Cons Only yellow/black color

The Head Prime Squash Balls 3 Balls pack is a must-have for any squash player. These balls are made from high quality materials and are designed to provide consistent bounce and durability. They are perfect for both beginners and experienced players. The package contains three balls, so you always have a spare on hand. These balls are a great value for the price and are sure to improve your game.

Advantages High quality balls, great for advanced players, good bounce Cons May not be suitable for beginners

Dunlop Squash Balls Intro Blue, 3 Ball Blister Pack is the perfect choice for beginners and hobby players looking for a quick game. These balls bounce consistently and are durable, making them ideal for regular use. The bright blue color makes them easy to spot on the pitch, and the 3-ball blister pack ensures you always have a spare. All in all, a great choice for anyone looking to up their game.

Advantages Suitable for beginners, High speed, Comes in blister pack Cons Not suitable for advanced players

Tecnifibre Double Yellow Dot Squash Balls – 4 Pack are the perfect choice for serious squash players. Made from high quality rubber, these balls provide consistent bounce and excellent durability. They are designed for use in professional level matches and are ideal for players who want a ball that offers both speed and control. The bright color makes them easy to spot on the pitch, and the set of four ensures you always have a backup. These balls are a must-have for any serious squash player looking to take their game to the next level.

Advantages Good quality, Responsive bounce, Long lasting

Dunlop Squash Balls – Multipack One Size Pro is a set of high quality squash balls that are perfect for players of all levels. These balls are made of durable materials that make them last a long time. They also have a consistent bounce and provide excellent control, making them ideal for practice use or competitive play. With this multipack you always have a fresh ball at hand, so that your game is always at its best. These balls are available in one size and are suitable for all types of squash players.

Advantages High quality, Durable, Suitable for all levels Cons May not be suitable for beginners

The Dunlop 3-pack squash balls in red are a must-have for every squash player. Made from high quality materials, these balls provide consistent bounce and durability, ensuring a great game every time. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, these balls are perfect for practicing your shots and improving your game. Moreover, the handy pack of three ensures that you always have a spare on hand. Don’t settle for less than the best – buy the Dunlop 3 Pack Squash Balls in Red today!

Advantages High quality, consistent bounce, durable Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are the different types of squash balls and which one should I choose?

A: Squash balls come in different colors that indicate their resilience. Beginners are recommended to start with the ball with the blue dot as it has the highest bounce and is easier to control. As you progress you can move to the red dot, which has a lower bounce, and then to the yellow dot, which is the professional standard.

Q: Can I use any squash ball on any court surface?

A: No, you can’t. Different court surfaces require different types of balls. For example, a faster surface such as a wooden floor requires a ball with a lower bounce, while a slower surface such as a concrete floor requires a ball with a higher bounce. Always check the ball specifications to make sure you choose the right one for your court surface.

Q: How often should I replace my squash ball?

A: Squash balls lose their bounce over time, so it’s important to replace them regularly. As a rule of thumb, beginners should replace their ball after every game, while intermediate and advanced players can replace them every 3-4 games. Always check the ball for signs of wear, such as cracks or dents, as this can also affect bounce.

Conclusions

After a thorough review of various squash ball products, it is clear that there are several options available for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, there’s a squash ball out there that can help you improve your game. The different types of squash balls offer different levels of bounce and speed, allowing players to choose the ball that best suits their playing style. Overall, investing in a good quality squash ball can make a significant difference to your performance on the court. So don’t hesitate to try different options and find the one that suits you best.