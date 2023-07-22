Sports
Australian cricketing legend Brian Taber dead at 83: Tributes pour in for one of the game’s best wicketkeepers
- Australian cricket has paid tribute to former wicketkeeper Brian Taber
- Taber died on Friday at the age of 83, leaving cricket in shock
- He is widely regarded as one of Australia’s greatest wicket-keepers
Australian cricket is in mourning after wicketkeeper Brian Taber passed away at the age of 83.
Taber was seen as one of the best of all time behind the stumps, with his closest friends commenting that he had a “heart of gold.”
He played 16 Tests for Australia between 1966 and 1970, where he earned his reputation as one of his country’s best glovemen.
Born in Wagga Wagga and raised in Wollongong, Taber began his career in 1964-65 with New South Wales and later became the state’s captain.
Known as ‘Tabsy’ or ‘Herbie’ by his teammates, he averaged 18.01 with the bat but was a constant threat behind the stumps. He played 129 first-class matches and made a century.
Australian cricketing legend Brian Taber has passed away at the age of 83
The New South Walian is widely regarded as one of Australia’s greatest wicket-keepers
He retired in 1974 and became a top coach, working with Australia’s U19 side.
His impact as a mentor and coach was so great, the U19 National Championship is named after Taber and he earned a nomination for NSW’s Hall of Fame in 2021.
Cricket NSW paid tribute to Taber, labeling him ‘one of Australia’s greatest goalkeepers ever’.
“We are deeply saddened by Brian’s passing and deeply grateful for his significant contribution to Australian Cricket,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia.
“Brian’s huge popularity among former teammates and all those lucky enough to have known him is just one indication of the impact he had on our game.
“Brian had a passion for developing young players and it is fitting that the Player of the Tournament at the National Men’s Under-19 Championship continues to receive the Brian Taber Medal.
Taber became a renowned coach and mentored Australia Under-19s
Taber (second from left) with his New South Wales teammates after beating Western Australia
“Our deepest condolences to Brian’s family, former teammates and his many friends at this sad time.”
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon called Taber ‘one of the most popular NSW and Australian players ever’.
“We are devastated by the passing of Brian Taber and extend our condolences to his family and friends,” Germon said.
“His contribution to Australian cricket has been enormous, as a player, coach, manager and selector.
Tabsy was universally loved for both his skill as a wicket-keeper and his character as a person.
“He was such a kind, genuine man and he will be greatly missed by all.”
Brian Taber is pictured here in his later years
|
