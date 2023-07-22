Women’s World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, fixtures, fixtures and dates for Australia and New Zealand tournament | Football news

England and Ireland play at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Here’s everything you need to know as the tournament progresses.

When and where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The tournament will take place this year Australia And New Zealand, making it the first-ever co-hosted Women’s World Cup.

The tournament started on July 20 with the final on 20th of August in Sydney at the Accor stadium.

The USA are the defending champions and aim to become the first team in league history to win the tournament three times in a row.

Who qualified?

England wants to become world champions this summer after winning the European Championship





This Women’s World Cup is the first to be seen 32 teamsafter 24 countries participated in the previous edition in 2019.

Australia (co-hosts)

New Zealand (co-hosts)

China (AFC)

Japan (AFC)

Philippines (AFC)

South Korea (AFC)

Vietnam (AFC)

Morocco (CAF)

Nigeria (CAF)

South Africa (CAF)

Zambia (CAF)

Canada (CONCACAF)

Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

Haiti (CONCACAF)

Jamaica (CONCACAF)

Panama (CONCACAF)

United States (CONCACAF)

Argentina (CONMEBOL)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Colombia (CONMEBOL)

Denmark (UEFA)

England (UEFA)

France (UEFA)

Germany (UEFA)

Italy (UEFA)

Netherlands (UEFA)

Norway (UEFA)

Portugal (UEFA)

Republic of Ireland (UEFA)

Spain (UEFA)

Sweden (UEFA)

Switzerland (UEFA)

Haiti, Portugal and Panama qualified for the last three spots after winning their respective groups at the interconfederation playoff tournament in February.

Results, programs and tables

The United States is the defending champion of the Women’s World Cup





The 32 teams are divided into four pots based on the October 13 FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Pot One featured both co-hosts Australia And New Zealand along with the six highest ranked teams including England and defending champions USAWhile the Republic of Ireland were in pot three.

With the exception of UEFA, teams from the same confederation could not be drawn in the same group.

group A

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group B

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group C

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group D

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group E

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group F

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group G

Results

Table

Luminaires

Group H

Results

Table

Luminaires

What’s the schedule?

The group stage started July 20 run over a two-week period ending on 3 August and watch group winners and runners-up advance to the Round of 16, which takes place from August 5 Unpleasant August the 8th.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney August 11 and 12.

Then the first semi-final will be played August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, where the final will take place 20th of August.

A play-off for third place will be played one day before the final August 19 in Brisbane.

World Cup schedule by day

All times British BST

July 20

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway

Group B: Australia 1-0 Ireland

21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

July 22

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti

Group D: Denmark vs China (1pm)

July 23

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (6am)

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am)

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11am)

July 24

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (7h)

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (9.30am)

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12 hours)

July 25

Group H: Colombia vs South Korea (3am)

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30pm)

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (9am)

July 26

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (6am)

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (8.30am)

Group B: Canada vs Ireland (1pm)

July 27

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (2am)

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am)

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11am)

July 28

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (1am)

Group D: England vs Denmark (9.30am)

Group D: China vs Haiti (12 hours)

July 29

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (8.30am)

Group F: France vs Brazil (11am)

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm)

July 30

Group H: South Korea vs Morocco (5.30pm)

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10.30am)

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (8 hours)

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (8 hours)

July 31

Group C: Japan vs Spain (8 hours)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (8 hours)

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11am)

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11am)

1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (8 hours)

Group E: Portugal vs USA (8 hours)

Group D: China vs England (12 hours)

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12 hours)

August 2

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (8 hours)

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (8 hours)

Group F: Panama vs France (11am)

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11am)

3 August

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11am)

Group H: South Korea vs Germany (11am)

Round of 16

August 5

Group A winner vs Group C runner-up (5:00)

Group C winner vs Group A runner-up (8 hours)

August 6

Group E winner vs Group G runner-up (3am)

Group G winner vs Group E runner-up (10 hours)

August 7

Group B winner vs Group D runner-up (11.30am)

Group D winner vs Group B runner-up (8.30am)

August the 8th

Group H winner vs Group F runner-up (9am)

Group F winner vs Group H runner-up (12 hours)

Quarterfinals

August 11

QF1: Group A winner/Group C runner-up vs Group E winner/Group G runner-up (2am)

QF2: Group C winner/Group A runner-up vs Group G winner/Group E runner-up (8.30am)

August 12

QF3: Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (8am)

QF4: Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (11.30am)

Semi-finals

August 15

SF1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner (8 hours)

August 16

SF2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner (11am)

Match for third place

August 19

Loser of Semifinal 1 vs Loser of Semifinal 2 (9am)

Last

20th of August

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner (11am)

What are the locations?

Sydney’s Accor Stadium will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final





There are nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand:

Australia

Sydney – Accor Stadium and Allianz Stadium

Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium

Melbourne – AAMI Park

Perth – HBF Park

Adelaide – Hindmarsh Stadium

New Zealand