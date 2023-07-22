Sports
Women’s World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, fixtures, fixtures and dates for Australia and New Zealand tournament | Football news
England and Ireland play at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Here’s everything you need to know as the tournament progresses.
When and where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The tournament will take place this year Australia And New Zealand, making it the first-ever co-hosted Women’s World Cup.
The tournament started on July 20 with the final on 20th of August in Sydney at the Accor stadium.
The USA are the defending champions and aim to become the first team in league history to win the tournament three times in a row.
Who qualified?
This Women’s World Cup is the first to be seen 32 teamsafter 24 countries participated in the previous edition in 2019.
- Australia (co-hosts)
- New Zealand (co-hosts)
- China (AFC)
- Japan (AFC)
- Philippines (AFC)
- South Korea (AFC)
- Vietnam (AFC)
- Morocco (CAF)
- Nigeria (CAF)
- South Africa (CAF)
- Zambia (CAF)
- Canada (CONCACAF)
- Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
- Haiti (CONCACAF)
- Jamaica (CONCACAF)
- Panama (CONCACAF)
- United States (CONCACAF)
- Argentina (CONMEBOL)
- Brazil (CONMEBOL)
- Colombia (CONMEBOL)
- Denmark (UEFA)
- England (UEFA)
- France (UEFA)
- Germany (UEFA)
- Italy (UEFA)
- Netherlands (UEFA)
- Norway (UEFA)
- Portugal (UEFA)
- Republic of Ireland (UEFA)
- Spain (UEFA)
- Sweden (UEFA)
- Switzerland (UEFA)
Haiti, Portugal and Panama qualified for the last three spots after winning their respective groups at the interconfederation playoff tournament in February.
Results, programs and tables
The 32 teams are divided into four pots based on the October 13 FIFA Women’s World Rankings.
Pot One featured both co-hosts Australia And New Zealand along with the six highest ranked teams including England and defending champions USAWhile the Republic of Ireland were in pot three.
With the exception of UEFA, teams from the same confederation could not be drawn in the same group.
group A
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group B
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group C
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group D
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group E
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group F
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group G
Results
Table
Luminaires
Group H
Results
Table
Luminaires
What’s the schedule?
The group stage started July 20 run over a two-week period ending on 3 August and watch group winners and runners-up advance to the Round of 16, which takes place from August 5 Unpleasant August the 8th.
The quarter-finals are scheduled to be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney August 11 and 12.
Then the first semi-final will be played August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, where the final will take place 20th of August.
A play-off for third place will be played one day before the final August 19 in Brisbane.
World Cup schedule by day
All times British BST
July 20
Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway
Group B: Australia 1-0 Ireland
21 July
Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada
Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland
Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica
July 22
Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam
Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan
Group D: England 1-0 Haiti
Group D: Denmark vs China (1pm)
July 23
Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (6am)
Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am)
Group F: France vs Jamaica (11am)
July 24
Group G: Italy vs Argentina (7h)
Group H: Germany vs Morocco (9.30am)
Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12 hours)
July 25
Group H: Colombia vs South Korea (3am)
Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30pm)
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (9am)
July 26
Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (6am)
Group C: Spain vs Zambia (8.30am)
Group B: Canada vs Ireland (1pm)
July 27
Group E: USA vs Netherlands (2am)
Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am)
Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11am)
July 28
Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (1am)
Group D: England vs Denmark (9.30am)
Group D: China vs Haiti (12 hours)
July 29
Group G: Sweden vs Italy (8.30am)
Group F: France vs Brazil (11am)
Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm)
July 30
Group H: South Korea vs Morocco (5.30pm)
Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10.30am)
Group A: Norway vs Philippines (8 hours)
Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (8 hours)
July 31
Group C: Japan vs Spain (8 hours)
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (8 hours)
Group B: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11am)
Group B: Canada vs Australia (11am)
1 August
Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (8 hours)
Group E: Portugal vs USA (8 hours)
Group D: China vs England (12 hours)
Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12 hours)
August 2
Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (8 hours)
Group G: South Africa vs Italy (8 hours)
Group F: Panama vs France (11am)
Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11am)
3 August
Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11am)
Group H: South Korea vs Germany (11am)
Round of 16
August 5
Group A winner vs Group C runner-up (5:00)
Group C winner vs Group A runner-up (8 hours)
August 6
Group E winner vs Group G runner-up (3am)
Group G winner vs Group E runner-up (10 hours)
August 7
Group B winner vs Group D runner-up (11.30am)
Group D winner vs Group B runner-up (8.30am)
August the 8th
Group H winner vs Group F runner-up (9am)
Group F winner vs Group H runner-up (12 hours)
Quarterfinals
August 11
QF1: Group A winner/Group C runner-up vs Group E winner/Group G runner-up (2am)
QF2: Group C winner/Group A runner-up vs Group G winner/Group E runner-up (8.30am)
August 12
QF3: Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (8am)
QF4: Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (11.30am)
Semi-finals
August 15
SF1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner (8 hours)
August 16
SF2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner (11am)
Match for third place
August 19
Loser of Semifinal 1 vs Loser of Semifinal 2 (9am)
Last
20th of August
Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner (11am)
What are the locations?
There are nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand:
Australia
- Sydney – Accor Stadium and Allianz Stadium
- Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium
- Melbourne – AAMI Park
- Perth – HBF Park
- Adelaide – Hindmarsh Stadium
New Zealand
- Auckland – Eden Park
- Wellington – Sky stadium
- Dunedin – Forsyth Barr stadium
- Hamilton – Waikato Stadium
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/news/32487/12719309/womens-world-cup-2023-draw-date-teams-schedule-and-final-for-australia-and-new-zealand-tournament
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modis’ absence from both chambers sparks opposition protests
- Women’s World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, fixtures, fixtures and dates for Australia and New Zealand tournament | Football news
- International Food Festival Set August 18 | News, Sports, Jobs
- India: 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh – News
- Google Assistant may soon use generative AI to summarize articles
- Australian cricketing legend Brian Taber dead at 83: Tributes pour in for one of the game’s best wicketkeepers
- Illegal Migration Law | Law Society
- 5 facts about President Jokowi’s visit to Kepahiang
- How hard-working America gets rich while Britain struggles to reap the benefits
- India puts new bans on rice exports. Will the United States feel them?
- Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award
- Fire smoke and asthma: How to protect yourself