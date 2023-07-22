Sports
Carlos Alcaraz, a friend of everyone on tour: ‘He’s a better person than a tennis player’ | ATP tour
This story has been translated from ATPTour.com/es.
The noise around Carlos Alcaraz at any ATP Tour tournament is always deafening, but not just among his fans as he competes, practices or moves around the room. When he returns to the private areas such as the dressing rooms and the players’ lounge, it is also difficult for him to find the silence.
Everywhere he goes, he is inundated with congratulations, exclamations of amazement at his mere presence, people asking for autographs and photos – even with players – and those wanting to talk to him. And yet he treats everyone like a friend. Amidst all the hustle and bustle, it’s easy to hear his polite greetings to anyone who crosses his path.
“I try to be friendly and warm, to get along with everyone. It’s more important to be a good person than anything else. At the end of my career, I would like people to remember me, more than as a tennis player, as someone with good values. At the end of the day, you’re only on the track for a few hours a day, you’re off for the rest of your life. That’s why at those times I also try to use the ways my parents taught me,” explains the recent Wimbledon champion.
Judging by the opinion of some of his colleagues, it seems that he is achieving his goal. “As a tennis player, there is no doubt,” says Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis of Alcaraz, whom he has known since they crossed paths on the ATP Challenger Tour. “But I think he’s an even better person. He’s so good and well-mannered… That’s what matters in the end.”
Many other players agree.
“He’s a 10 out of 10 guy, really funny and nice,” said Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. “He wishes you luck when you play, he asks how you are, talks to you normally. It’s incredible that he is at such a high level and wins such big tournaments, and that he is so normal. He is still the same as when I met him many years ago when he trained together in Spain.”
Alcaraz’s humility and spontaneity with his fans and in front of the cameras and the press is also apparent to many of his fellow players. But his upbringing isn’t the only reason for his behavior off the field. His connection with Juan Carlos Ferrero also plays a role. The former world No. 1 plays a big part in keeping his attackers firmly grounded and making sure he doesn’t forget his roots.
‘He is a charming and humble boy. His coach does a phenomenal job guiding him in that regard because he’s been through the same thing. I am so happy that everything is going so well for them,” said Roberto Bautista Agut.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina agrees: “They raised him with great values, but having an ex-world No. 1 as Juanki as a coach is also an advantage for him as he helps him by telling him how to progress and how to act.”
Alcaraz can be in a hurry to leave a tournament venue, in the zone waiting to enter Center Court, or angry as he leaves it after a defeat…but even during those tense moments, he’s happy to interact with others in a friendly way.
“There are players who get more serious in competition, and off the field they are aloof. I’m the opposite, I try to get along with everyone,” Alcaraz said.
So it’s no coincidence that his biggest rivals are some of his best friends on tour. Such is the case of Jannik Sinner. After losing to the Italian in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami last March, the Spaniard wished him luck for the final. “Go for it, I’ll cheer for you,” he told him smiling as they shook hands.
His charisma is so evident in the locker room that even some of his victims, still reeling from defeat, are partly happy for Carlitos. This was evident in the first season of the Netflix series Break Point, when Frances Tiafoe visited the Spaniard after losing to him in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. “You will be number 1 in the world. You deserve it,’ the American said to him as they embraced.
His character, combined with his untimely success, make him a magnetic personality for many, including other stars of the game. For example, Horacio Zeballos was one of those who asked him for a photo after his successful participation in Wimbledon.
“Thank you for your usual humility,” the Argentine said in his Instagram post of his photo holding the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP ranking. “You are the best!” Alcaraz replied.
It seems that the more success he has on the track, the more approachable and human he becomes off it. An anecdote from Bagnis is proof of this.
“I once asked him for a birthday video for a friend,” Bagnis recalls. “He could have said no to me, ignored me or told me what day to do it. But he answered by asking me when I had time so we could do it. I really liked that.
“He did me a favor and finally considered my availability. It is amazing that someone so important and so good is still so kind, well-mannered and correct.”
It is no coincidence that Alcaraz is one of the most loved players among fans, his peers and tennis enthusiasts in general. However, his success on the track is only a minor reason for his popularity.
