Hockey gives back to forest!

As part of Empowerment and engagement strategy announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram in the presence of IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic House on June 6, FIH reiterated its commitment to sustainability. As the first milestone in this field, FIH is proud to announce the launch of a global and ambitious program called Give back to forest, which consists of planting thousands of trees around the world.

The original concept of the program is that since hockey was played with wooden sticks for decades, the hockey community should compensate for the trees cut down for the production of these sticks by planting new trees.

A first project will be launched in India, with the Government of Tamil Nadu committing to plant more than 100,000 trees.

As part of its commitment to a more sustainable sport and society, FIH recently joined the UN Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

So said IOC President Thomas Bach: The International Hockey Federation’s Give Back to Forest program is a truly impressive way for the federation to contribute to the fight against climate change directly related to their sport. I also applaud the FIH for signing up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework and urge others to follow their lead. Together, sport can make a positive contribution to tackling the challenges of climate change that affects us all.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: Contributing to a better planet, and especially protecting the environment, is a fundamental part of the Empowerment and Engagement strategy. Give back to forest is a direct result of that vision. I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their huge contribution and I invite all hockey members around the world to contribute to this program as well. Together we can make the difference!

On behalf of FIH and in my personal name I would like to express our deepest gratitude to IOC President Thomas Bach for his support of this project, added the FIH president.

