Sports
Hockey gives back to forest!
As part of Empowerment and engagement strategy announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram in the presence of IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic House on June 6, FIH reiterated its commitment to sustainability. As the first milestone in this field, FIH is proud to announce the launch of a global and ambitious program called Give back to forest, which consists of planting thousands of trees around the world.
The original concept of the program is that since hockey was played with wooden sticks for decades, the hockey community should compensate for the trees cut down for the production of these sticks by planting new trees.
A first project will be launched in India, with the Government of Tamil Nadu committing to plant more than 100,000 trees.
As part of its commitment to a more sustainable sport and society, FIH recently joined the UN Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) Sports for Climate Action Framework.
So said IOC President Thomas Bach: The International Hockey Federation’s Give Back to Forest program is a truly impressive way for the federation to contribute to the fight against climate change directly related to their sport. I also applaud the FIH for signing up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework and urge others to follow their lead. Together, sport can make a positive contribution to tackling the challenges of climate change that affects us all.
FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: Contributing to a better planet, and especially protecting the environment, is a fundamental part of the Empowerment and Engagement strategy. Give back to forest is a direct result of that vision. I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their huge contribution and I invite all hockey members around the world to contribute to this program as well. Together we can make the difference!
On behalf of FIH and in my personal name I would like to express our deepest gratitude to IOC President Thomas Bach for his support of this project, added the FIH president.
For more information about FIH and hockey in general, download the Look.Hockey app or follow the FIH social media channels – Facebook, Instagram And Twitter And website.
#Sustainability
#HockeyInvitations
#HockeyEquals
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fih.hockey/2022/news/hockey-giving-back-to-forest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India’s latest rice export ban could cause long-term problems for US exports
- The Oppenheimer set was like a laboratory, says Cillian Murphy | Entertainment
- Hockey gives back to forest!
- Delhi: Casting director arrested for tricking women into roles in Bollywood movies
- Web bug marking everything as read in Google Messages
- China’s $100 Billion Tutoring Ban Backfires, Generating Black Market
- Jokowi praises lawyer’s performance to restore state losses
- [email protected] retraces the history of chamber music | Culture & Leisure
- Carlos Alcaraz, a friend of everyone on tour: ‘He’s a better person than a tennis player’ | ATP tour
- ViaPort very well located for the aquatic center
- Biden secures tech security promise over AI’s ‘massive’ risks
- PM Modis’ absence from both chambers sparks opposition protests