16 Named to NEWHA All-Academic Team; Walkom earned student-athlete of the year honors





NEWHA Edition EASTON, Massachusetts (July 20, 2023) – The New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) on Thursday honored 131 student-athletes from seven member institutions with All-Academic Team honors. In their first year at NEWHA, Stonehill had 16 student-athletes. A league record of 17 student-athletes maintained a perfect 4.0 point average to earn Student-Athlete of the Year honors. Sacred Heart led the way with six Student-Athletes of the Year, while Post University added five Student-Athletes to the list. Saint Michael’s listed two, Stonehill, Saint Anselm, LIU and Franklin Pierce added one each. For purple and white, Brianna Walkom was the sole representative. To be eligible for the All-Academic Team for the NEWHA, student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 grade point average in both the first and second semesters. Sacred Heart led the way with 28 student-athletes named to the All-Academic Team, followed by LIU with 25, Post with 20, Franklin Pierce with 18, Stonehill with 16, Saint Anselm with 13 and Saint Michael’s with 11. The 16 for Stonehill were the following: Lily Barrett – Fr – Little Canada, Minn – Undecided Maeve Carey – Fr – Gloucester, Massachusetts – Business Bailey Feeney — Fr — Lafayette Hill, Pa. – Biology Lauryn Hanaf — Fr — Wilmington, Mass. – Economy Kathryn Kara — Fr — Hingham, Mass. – Nursing Mia Kenmore – Fr – Tri-Cities, Wash. – Management Josie Mendesson —So-Methuen, Mass. – Political Science and Economics Abigail Murnane – Fr – Andover, Massachusetts – Neuroscience Alexis Petford – Fr – Balgonie Saskatchewan, Canada – Education Kate Sunday – Gr – Hailey, ID – Data analysis Hannah Squires — Fr — Mattapoisett, Mass. – Biology Eve Stone – Fr – North Billerica, Massachusetts – Undecided Sarah Taylor – Fr – Mahone Bay Nova Scotia, Canada – Neuroscience Lucie Turtle – Fr – Gap, France – Sports management Brianna Walkom – Fr – Moon Township, Pa. – Biology Paige Whaley – Jr. – Carlisle, Ontario – Business Marketing and Management About Stonehill College Stone Hill Collegea Catholic higher education institution, was founded in 1948 by the Congregation of Holy Cross. Located on the beautiful 384-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of science and faith anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person. Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business, and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry, and the exchange of ideas for more than 2,500 students. Stonehill College educates the whole person so that every Stonehill graduate thinks, acts and leads with courage in creating a more just and compassionate world. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook And Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

