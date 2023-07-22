Italy hit by tennis ball-sized hail after heat wave, officials say





Comment on this story Remark Parts of northern Italy were pummeled by giant hailstones larger than tennis balls this week, according to local officials, as a city’s streets were overtaken by an icy river just days after the country experienced a scorching heat wave that broke temperature records in Rome. Videos shared on social media and Local media showed large chunks of ice on Friday through the streets of Seregno, a town near Milan, while a mini tornado was seen in Milan. Firefighters in Milan said they had responded to damage to buildings and fallen trees in the aftermath of the storm, local media reported. Videos earlier in the week as well showed loud thunderstorms in Mantua in Italy’s Lombardy region as giant hailstones pound the ground. Extreme wind and hail storms also made an impression Venice, According to the regional governor, Luca Zaia, about 110 people were injured. The hail that fell was definitely unusual, with ice balls measuring more than four inches in diameter in some cases. told local media Friday. The cold weather comes quickly after a severe heat wave gripped much of central Europe this summer. While seemingly incongruous, this is common in hail, inherently a summertime phenomenon. It forms high above the Earth in storm clouds where temperatures are always below freezing, even in July. Hail is solid precipitation in the form of balls or pieces of ice, and forms in storm clouds when water droplets are continuously taken up and down the cloud by updrafts (rising air) and downdrafts (descending air), according to to the UK’s Met office, the national weather forecaster. The pieces of ice grow larger over time until the clouds can no longer hold them and they fall to Earth. They may melt slightly when they fall, but they normally remain as balls, averaging about 0.2 to 2 inches in diameter, much smaller than some of the hailstones that have hit Italy in recent days. 5 things you need to know about hail like yes it happens in the summer Near-record temperatures have hit much of central Europe this month with mercury to beat above 105 Fahrenheit in parts of Italy. Elsewhere, popular tourist attractions, such as the Acropolis in Greece, have closed due to sweltering weather, which experts say is a result of climate change. Forecasters have warned that more heat waves could hit southern Europe this month, while parts of the United States and Asia are also experiencing extreme weather. The weather in the US is weird, wild and extreme. This is why. In the United States, Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming tend to have the most frequent hailstorms, according to to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory. The largest hailstone yet found in the United States fell in 2010 in Vivian, SD, measuring 8 inches in diameter by 18.62 inches in circumference (nearly the size of a volleyball) and weighing 1 pound, 15 ounces. Give this item as a gift Gift item

