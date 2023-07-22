Colgate and Morrisville add new coaches for hockey programs – Oneida Dispatch





Cahill named assistant coach women’s hockey SUNY Morrisville SUNY Morrisville’s head women’s ice hockey coach, John Briggs, has announced the addition of Monica Cahill as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Cahill comes to Morrisville after a four-year playing career with SUNY Cortland. The Oswego, NY native amassed four points during her time on the ice with the Red Dragons as she completed a degree in criminology and dual minors in political science and law and justice. Cahill also excelled off the ice at Cortland, earning Presidents List honors twice while graduating with honors. She was an inductee into the National College Athlete Honor Society, Chi Alpha Sigma, in Spring 2022 and was named the recipient of the team’s Unsung Hero Award. Aside from her time on the ice with the Red Dragons, Cahill was actively involved as an instructor in clinics held at the JM ice arena in Cortland, as well as volunteering with the Oswego Minor Hockey League for four seasons. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Monica for the past two seasons and I’m thrilled to have her on our program,” said Briggs. She is knowledgeable and exemplifies the culture we are building within our program during this exciting time, and looks forward to the contributions she will make as a member of our staff this season. Badalamenti joins Colgate Staff Colgate men’s hockey head coach Mike Harder ’97 has announced the addition of Zach Badalamenti as the program’s newest assistant coach. “We are thrilled to have Zach join our staff. He brings a wealth of scouting knowledge and experience from his time coaching the USHL and shares Colgate’s commitment to developing student-athletes of the highest caliber,” said Harder. Badalamenti joins the Raiders after serving as an assistant with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) during the 2022-2023 season. While on the Fighting Saints staff, he primarily worked with the forwards and power play unit and coached two All-USHL Second Team selections in Ryan St. Louis and Max Burkholder. Born in Harrison Township, Michigan, Badalamenti is entering his eighth season overall in coaching after three seasons (2019-2022) as an assistant coach for Trinity College and three seasons (2016-2019) at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, in the same capacity. In his first season with Trinity, Badalamenti helped lead the Bantams to a NESCAC Championship appearance. During the 2021-2022 season, he helped lead the team to a NESCAC Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Badalamenti was part of the Pointers coaching staff that made an NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2016-2017 and later won a national championship in 2018-19. In that season, he helped the Pointers to a program-best record of 29-0-2, marking their first-ever undefeated season. Badalamenti played two seasons of college hockey for UW – Stevens Point in 2014/15 and 2015/16 before suffering a neck injury that led to his switch to coaching. He was a product of the Little Caesars AAA program before playing four seasons of junior hockey in the four-franchise NAHL. He finished his NAHL career with the Port Huron Fighting Falcons where he served as an assistant captain. Badalamenti received his bachelor’s degree in economics and management from UW-Stevens Point and his master’s degree in public policy from Trinity.

