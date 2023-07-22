Sports
FAMU football coach suspends activities after rap music video is filmed in team locker room
Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities until further notice after an unauthorized rap video with explicit lyrics and filmed surfaced in the team’s locker room, Rattlers coach Willie Simmons announced in a statement Friday. The decision came hours after the release of the video shot by rapper Real Boston Richey and titled “Send a Blitz.”
Simmons expressed support for free speech, but said the language is “not consistent with FAMU’s core values, principles and beliefs”. He said he hopes the team will “learn from this accident” and “keep working hard to become the best version of ourselves.”
“It is a privilege to wear orange and green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us,” Simmons said in the statement. “They will all learn from this accident and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud. As a result of this unfortunate situation, I am suspending all football-related activities until further notice.”
FAMU has launched an investigation into how the football locker room was entered for filming of the video, which was posted to YouTube and shows Richey in the locker room wearing a Florida A&M jersey and team helmets. Several FAMU players appear in the background of the video. The unauthorized use of FAMU clothing and logos is against licensing agreements.
The video was not Richey’s first activity related to the FAMU football program. The Tallahassee, Florida native performed at the team’s homecoming game during the 2022 season.
FAMU is scheduled to open its 2023 campaign on September 3 against Jackson State. Simmons enters his sixth season at the helm.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/famu-football-coach-suspends-activities-after-rap-music-video-is-filmed-in-teams-locker-room/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
