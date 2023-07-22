Utah-born and paraplegic tennis expert inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Estimated reading time: 8-9 minutes

LOA, Wayne County When Rick Draney first started playing wheelchair tennis as a paraplegic, his sister commented that it was a struggle for him to get into the sport. He had to stick the racket to his hand, she explained, and when he swung the racket to hit the ball, it didn’t often go over the net.

“I just said, ‘Why would you do that to yourself?'” Debbie Rime said as she recalled the past experience. “He just looked at me and he said, ‘What else am I supposed to do?’ You know, so from that moment on I realized that you can’t limit another person by your perspective.”

Through his own resilience and the support of others, including Rime’s, Draney has progressed well in his tennis abilities. So much so that this Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island, the Loa, Wayne County native will be the first quadriplegic tennis player to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Draney will be one of only seven wheelchair tennis players recorded in the sport’s history.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized and included,” Draney said. “To somehow think that I was deemed, that my achievements and my contributions were deemed worthy to be included in those respected halls with all these other individuals, is incredibly humbling to me.”

The athlete was nominated for the award in November 2022, and after a few months of review, the International Tennis Hall of Fame announced that it would induct him and another wheelchair tennis athlete, Esther Vergeer, into the Hall of Fame.

“This will be the first time two wheelchair tennis players have been inducted in the same year,” added Draney.

Not only is Draney world famous in tennis, he was one three-time number 1 champion in the International Tennis Federation quad singles, but he also won three national championships with the Sharp Shadow wheelchair rugby team and received a gold medal in wheelchair rugby with Team USA, in 1994, and with the 2000 Summer Paralympics in Sydney, Australia.

With his achievements and skills, Draney has used his knowledge to teach dozens of paraplegic and quadriplegic athletes how to best compete in wheelchair tennis.

Rime added that Draney was “basically the quad tennis player who put quad tennis on the map.”

“My involvement gave me the opportunity, gave me the opportunity, not only for what I could experience and achieve in my life, but to help advocate for the opportunities and possibilities for other quads around the world,” said Draney.

However, the journey to Draney’s current success has not been an easy one.

Determining how to move forward after a tragedy

When Draney was 19 years old, he was seriously injured in a car accident, which left him paralyzed.

“He was about to become independent. He was on his way to Germany on a mission and that all changed in the blink of an eye, through no fault of his own,” Rime said. “When this happened, it was such a bleak future.”

Draney, originally an athlete who loved sports and being outdoors, tried to survive one day at a time, he said. After his physical rehabilitation, he re-enrolled in college in Southern California, and in one of his first classes, he sat in a wheelchair next to another student.

“He asked me if I did sports, and I had only just come out of the rehabilitation hospital,” said Draney. “He told me about a wheelchair tennis program at another college there in Southern California, and at first I was like, ‘Man, I’m having a hard time getting through the day. How on earth can I even think about sports?'”

After some encouragement from his classmate, Draney decided to attend wheelchair tennis training. Immediately he faced several struggles.

First, he said, his hand retained about 5% of his motor control, making it difficult to hold a racket. It was also difficult to turn in the wheelchair, stay in the chair and move quickly in it, Draney added.

He started experimenting by taking a bandage and wrapping his hand around the handle of his tennis racket; however, he struggled to swing it correctly to even hit the ball.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, and you know, there wasn’t really anybody there to teach or coach most of the quads (quadriplegics) how to get started in tennis. A lot of it was trial and error, and so I kind of got frustrated and felt, ‘Well, I’m never going to do that again,'” Draney said. “But there was something about the challenge, I think, of enjoying physical activity again that aroused enough curiosity in me that I overcame my frustration and thought, ‘Well, I’ve got to try this a few more times.'”

That’s when Draney really started experimenting with how he would hold the racket and how he would push the wheelchair forward to get to the ball and hit it.

On the road to success

“When he first started, you know, it was a whole different world, insofar as you couldn’t just look on YouTube and figure out how to do this,” Rime said. “It was all trial and error.”

Draney added that in order to secure the racquet to his hand, he “looked at available options,” including athletic tape.

The athlete would originally tie the tape around his hand and racket handle with the sticky side creating pain and other problems for his hand. Then he tried another solution: wrapping his hand with the adhesive side of the tape facing out.

“Now I had a nice tacky surface around wrapping that handle, the grip of the racket, and that stickiness then translated into better contact and better movement, better mobility, as I pushed with handle,” Draney said.

He then strapped his legs and feet into the wheelchair, making it easier for him to stay seated, while the racket became a simple extension of his arm.

As Draney practiced and played, the opportunity to get outside and be athletic gave him hope for the future despite the difficulties of the present, he said.

“There was a future again and it was exciting again, and I was thankful for that,” said Draney. “It was enjoying being outside, feeling the sun on my face, sweating, just hanging out with other people and just enjoying sport for sport’s sake. So that was an area of ​​my life where I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, and that was re-energizing, thinking, ‘Well, if I can do this, what else can I do?'”

With the changes he made, Draney began playing competitively and started his career in 1984.

Draney entered his first open tournament in Fresno where he competed and won against other quadriplegic players. He then competed in the US Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships, reaching the final.

The athlete went on to win 12 singles and six doubles titles at the Super Singles level with five British Open titles and seven US Open titles spending a total of 289 weeks in the singles top 10 of the Quad Division rankings.

While competing, he noticed that there were far more paraplegic division players in the open leagues than paraplegic players, noting that the leagues gave him “an opportunity to maybe help bring a little more spotlight to the quad division”.

Draney would continue to bring the spotlight to the quad division by serving as the Tournament Committee Chairman of the U.S. Open Tennis Association Wheelchair Championships for nine years. The athlete also received the United States Tennis Association Brad Parks Award in 2012, given for his strong achievements in wheelchair tennis.

Competing against so many different athletes, Draney said he realized, “They’re really professional athletes who just happen to sit down instead of getting up to do what they’re doing.”

‘You never know how much impact you’ll make’

By serving and befriending his fellow wheelchair tennis players, Draney added that many loved ones and friends, including the classmate who encouraged him to take up wheelchair tennis in college, have propelled him to success.

“I will be eternally grateful for their efforts, for their time, for their service, their sacrifice, their support. I am so grateful for the people and the places and the experiences I’ve had,” said Draney.

He also hopes that the competitions and successes will encourage other players with disabilities to move forward with hope despite their challenges.

“You never really know how much of an impact or difference you’re making,” Draney said. “It could be one person at a time, individually, you’re working with. It could be a group of individuals in a camp or a clinic. It could be that as you’ve been driving around the world doing what you’re doing, others are watching and observing and seeing and again, just like I saw theirs and said, ‘Well, if they can do that, maybe I can too.'”

It’s not just other players that Draney has influenced; his sister said that Draney’s ability to brighten his future with resilience and creativity helped her get through her own trials.

“Your life takes a turn and, you know, it could be better than you imagined, or at least better than you thought it would be,” Rime said.

