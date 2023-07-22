Sports
Women’s football welcomes talented incoming class for 2023
NEW YORK Columbia Women’s Soccer Head Coach Tracey Bartholomew announced the addition of seven top-rated student-athletes who will be ready to compete for the 2023 season.
“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding class to our program,” said Bartholomew. “These student-athletes bring a wealth of competitive experience from top clubs competing at the highest level. They possess the technical skills, speed and athleticism necessary to make meaningful contributions to our program. They also have the character we desire and the mindset to complement our current team members and further our culture of excellence.”
#14 Maya Beltran – Come on
Maya Beltran joins Columbia from College Prepatory School in Oakland, California. During her junior and senior years of high school, Beltran played multiple positions on the soccer field. A multi-sport athlete, she earned two letters in soccer and one letter each in volleyball, cross country, and track and field. Beltran was part of a team that won a League Championship in 2022 and 2023. Her team also finished first in the Bay Area Conference and the BCL East. Maia played for Bay Area Surf as the team won the 2022 Girls Academy League National Championship. Maia is the daughter of Samuel and Kristin Beltran. She has one brother, Noah. Maia plans to enroll in Columbia College.
#7 Elizabeth Liu – Defender
Elizabeth Liu joins the Dublin High School team in Dublin, California. Liu played center back and midfield all four years of high school. She was a team captain during her junior and senior years. Liu earned All-League Second Team North Coast Section honors in her freshman, junior and senior seasons. She was named to the 2022 Northwest First-Team All-Conference list. Isabel is the daughter of Lawrence Liu and Marichu Manglicmot. She has two siblings, Sophia and Joseph. Isabel plans to enroll in Columbia College.
#22 Sophia Ambrose – Come on
Sophia Ambrose coming to Columbia from the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland. Ambrose played soccer and swam throughout her high school career. She played the forward and wide infield positions. She was a team captain during her junior and senior years as the team captured the 2021 Independent School League A Division Championship. Ambrose was selected to the Elite Clubs National League Mid-Atlantic All-Conference First Team and was inducted into the Holton-Arms Athletic Association. Ambrose was also an elite swimmer as she helped the team win three WMPSDDL championships (2020, 2022, 2023). Sophia is the daughter of Sharif and Afsaneh Ambrose. She has a sibling, Kian. Sophia plans to enroll in Columbia College.
#2 Trinity Parameswaran – Defender
Trinity Parameswaran joins the Columbia women’s soccer team from Rye Country Day School in Rye, New York. Parameswaran was named the varsity football captain for her final season. She played defense and outside back all through high school. She was a top 15 leading scorer in section and second overall in assists in section in 2021. Parameswaran was named a 2022 Western New England Prep Schools First-Team All-Star and Fairfield Athletic Association First-Team All-League. Trinity is the daughter of Prem and Charity Parameswaran. She has two siblings, Hudson and Kayla. Her father, Prem, played hockey with Columbia for three years. Trinity plans to enroll in Columbia College.
#15 Samantha Weiss – Defender
Samantha Weiss is from Mercer Island, Washington, where she attends Mercer Island High School. Weiss played forward in one year on the high school football team as a junior in 2021, earning KINGCO Conference All-League 3A First-Team honors. She played on club teams for the rest of her high school career and was a Topdrawer Soccer player. Weiss was part of a team that finished first in the 2022 ECNL Pacific Division of the Northwest Conference. Samantha is the daughter of Andrew and Sara Weiss. She has one brother, Derek. Her mother, Sara, was on the college rowing team at Dartmouth, while her father, Andrew, played tennis at Princeton. She plans to enroll in Columbia College.
#00 Katrina Chorzepa – Keeper
Katrina Chorzepa joins the Lions of Berlin High School in Berlin, Connecticut. Chorzepa earned three varsity letters for all three seasons she played goaltender in high school. Chorzepa played goalkeeper for the Oakwood Soccer Club as the team won the Girls Academy League National Championship in 2022. The Oakwood Soccer Club finished as Champions Cup finalists in 2022. The team then finished in third place in the Champions Cup in 2023. Katrina is the daughter of Stanislaw and Janina Chorzepa. She has three siblings, Adrianna, Christopher and Natalia.
#24 Ruby Hogue – Defender
Ruby Hogue joins the team as a walk-on defender from Harlem, New York City. Ruby graduated from the Bronx High School of Science where she captained varsity football for two years and was recognized as part of the Best In The City team in the Mayor’s Cup. Ruby came to play at Manhattan Soccer Club where her team won the 2019 NY State Cup and trained with Stage10 FC’s Eric Kipolongo. She also plays classical viola in the Columbia University Music Performance Program. Ruby holds dual majors in African American Studies and Creative Writing from Columbia College.
“The Class of 2027 is also great in the classroom and they are committed to giving back to their communities,” said Bartholomew. “These players will work hard every day to make our alumni proud. We can’t wait to see them wear Columbia Blue. Go Lions!”
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWSOC for the latest news from the Columbia women’s soccer program on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook atFacebook.com/ColumbiaWSoccerand on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/7/21/womens-soccer-womens-soccer-welcomes-talented-incoming-class-for-2023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- You Can Literally Immerse Yourself In This Broadway ShowExBulletin
- Women’s football welcomes talented incoming class for 2023
- Hangar foam discharges still an industry problem
- Phinisi tourist boat sinks on the pink beach of NTB
- Hollywood needs ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ to succeed at the box office
- FTC, DOJ New Guidelines on Mergers: Prohibited
- BTS’s Jungkook becomes the fifth Korean singer to top the UK’s top 10 hit chart
- Robin Williams’ kids pay tribute to late actor on his birthday
- Sharath trumps Harmeet as Chennai Lions crush Goa Challengers
- Pitchfork Music Festival fashion | WBEZ Chicago
- NC A&T Welcomes Four New Members to the Board of Directors
- AI and You: Google News Ambitions, Tech Company Signs White House Pledge