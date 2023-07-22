Women’s football welcomes talented incoming class for 2023

NEW YORK Columbia Women’s Soccer Head Coach Tracey Bartholomew announced the addition of seven top-rated student-athletes who will be ready to compete for the 2023 season.

“We are delighted to welcome this outstanding class to our program,” said Bartholomew. “These student-athletes bring a wealth of competitive experience from top clubs competing at the highest level. They possess the technical skills, speed and athleticism necessary to make meaningful contributions to our program. They also have the character we desire and the mindset to complement our current team members and further our culture of excellence.”

#14 Maya Beltran – Come on

Maya Beltran joins Columbia from College Prepatory School in Oakland, California. During her junior and senior years of high school, Beltran played multiple positions on the soccer field. A multi-sport athlete, she earned two letters in soccer and one letter each in volleyball, cross country, and track and field. Beltran was part of a team that won a League Championship in 2022 and 2023. Her team also finished first in the Bay Area Conference and the BCL East. Maia played for Bay Area Surf as the team won the 2022 Girls Academy League National Championship. Maia is the daughter of Samuel and Kristin Beltran. She has one brother, Noah. Maia plans to enroll in Columbia College.

#7 Elizabeth Liu – Defender

Elizabeth Liu joins the Dublin High School team in Dublin, California. Liu played center back and midfield all four years of high school. She was a team captain during her junior and senior years. Liu earned All-League Second Team North Coast Section honors in her freshman, junior and senior seasons. She was named to the 2022 Northwest First-Team All-Conference list. Isabel is the daughter of Lawrence Liu and Marichu Manglicmot. She has two siblings, Sophia and Joseph. Isabel plans to enroll in Columbia College.

#22 Sophia Ambrose – Come on

Sophia Ambrose coming to Columbia from the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland. Ambrose played soccer and swam throughout her high school career. She played the forward and wide infield positions. She was a team captain during her junior and senior years as the team captured the 2021 Independent School League A Division Championship. Ambrose was selected to the Elite Clubs National League Mid-Atlantic All-Conference First Team and was inducted into the Holton-Arms Athletic Association. Ambrose was also an elite swimmer as she helped the team win three WMPSDDL championships (2020, 2022, 2023). Sophia is the daughter of Sharif and Afsaneh Ambrose. She has a sibling, Kian. Sophia plans to enroll in Columbia College.

#2 Trinity Parameswaran – Defender

Trinity Parameswaran joins the Columbia women’s soccer team from Rye Country Day School in Rye, New York. Parameswaran was named the varsity football captain for her final season. She played defense and outside back all through high school. She was a top 15 leading scorer in section and second overall in assists in section in 2021. Parameswaran was named a 2022 Western New England Prep Schools First-Team All-Star and Fairfield Athletic Association First-Team All-League. Trinity is the daughter of Prem and Charity Parameswaran. She has two siblings, Hudson and Kayla. Her father, Prem, played hockey with Columbia for three years. Trinity plans to enroll in Columbia College.

#15 Samantha Weiss – Defender

Samantha Weiss is from Mercer Island, Washington, where she attends Mercer Island High School. Weiss played forward in one year on the high school football team as a junior in 2021, earning KINGCO Conference All-League 3A First-Team honors. She played on club teams for the rest of her high school career and was a Topdrawer Soccer player. Weiss was part of a team that finished first in the 2022 ECNL Pacific Division of the Northwest Conference. Samantha is the daughter of Andrew and Sara Weiss. She has one brother, Derek. Her mother, Sara, was on the college rowing team at Dartmouth, while her father, Andrew, played tennis at Princeton. She plans to enroll in Columbia College.

#00 Katrina Chorzepa – Keeper

Katrina Chorzepa joins the Lions of Berlin High School in Berlin, Connecticut. Chorzepa earned three varsity letters for all three seasons she played goaltender in high school. Chorzepa played goalkeeper for the Oakwood Soccer Club as the team won the Girls Academy League National Championship in 2022. The Oakwood Soccer Club finished as Champions Cup finalists in 2022. The team then finished in third place in the Champions Cup in 2023. Katrina is the daughter of Stanislaw and Janina Chorzepa. She has three siblings, Adrianna, Christopher and Natalia.

#24 Ruby Hogue – Defender

Ruby Hogue joins the team as a walk-on defender from Harlem, New York City. Ruby graduated from the Bronx High School of Science where she captained varsity football for two years and was recognized as part of the Best In The City team in the Mayor’s Cup. Ruby came to play at Manhattan Soccer Club where her team won the 2019 NY State Cup and trained with Stage10 FC’s Eric Kipolongo. She also plays classical viola in the Columbia University Music Performance Program. Ruby holds dual majors in African American Studies and Creative Writing from Columbia College.

“The Class of 2027 is also great in the classroom and they are committed to giving back to their communities,” said Bartholomew. “These players will work hard every day to make our alumni proud. We can’t wait to see them wear Columbia Blue. Go Lions!”

