Ashes 2023 live: England v Australia fourth Test, day four score today – cricket updates





Stokes: “Weather forecast can determine how we play in 4th Ashes Test” England’s attempts to level the Ashes series against Australia were stalled by the weather and a resolute hundred from Marnus Labuschagne as rain wiped out much of matchday four at Old Trafford. Only 30 overs were possible on the penultimate day of the Fourth Test, with England unable to push through after Australia started the afternoon at 113 for four, trailing by 162. Labuschagne formed a strong partnership with Mitchell Marsh, the two batters being relatively calm even in good bowling conditions, with the England seamen unable to find much movement on a benign surface. And after the fading light forced Ben Stokes to bowl Moeen Ali and Joe Root back to back, Labuschagne spawned his first barrel of a difficult barrel tour – and only his second Test hundred outside Australia – after hoisting Root over the cow corner twice for six. There was a twist for tea, however, as a suddenly frenzied Labuschagne put ahead of Jonny Bairstow as Root retaliated, an unspoken decision that was reversed at review to give England hopes of victory. But rain intervened again at the break with Australia 214 for five, 61 down, with a washout from the last session leaving the hosts hopeful for a drier day five, although again the forecast isn’t encouraging. England need to win the fourth Test to maintain their chances of keeping the urn alive, with Australia the current holders of the Ashes and a draw enough to seal at least a square series ahead of the final meeting at The Oval. Follow all the live action from day four at Old Trafford as England take on Australia: England vs Australia – fourth Ashes Test, day four Show latest update



1690048766 Joe Root gives England a faint hope as rain and Marnus Labuschagne frustrate the hosts England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes were all but alive after Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Emirates Old Trafford. Only 30 overs were possible during a dismal afternoon, with the morning and evening sessions wiped out by the weather as Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214 for five. With terrible weather forecast again for the fifth and final day, England had to push hard but hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 to a vital 111. Labuschagne has had a meager run by his own high standards, but stepped up for his side to get them closer to the draw that would see the urn join them on the flight back to Australia. At 2-1, England must work their way through the showers to straighten the ledger and force a decider at the Oval next week. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:59 PM 1690048051 Ashes again: Rain threatens England hopes of victory in Manchester England’s hopes of leveling the Ashes against Australia rests on the weather around Manchester. The forecast suggests plenty of rain on Sunday during the fifth day at Old Trafford as Ben Stokes’ side push for five wickets to secure victory. Australia, meanwhile, know a draw would be enough to keep the urn, ahead of the tourist 2-1 with only the fifth and final Test at the Oval coming up. Jack RatbornJuly 22, 2023 6:47 PM 1690047221 STOMP! Australia 214/5 (course with 61) So on to day five, with an optimistic 98 overs signed, which we will not reach. Will the rain hold back England’s series-leveling attack again? Australia showed great fighting spirit this afternoon, with Marnus Labuschagne magnificently en route to his second Test ton on foreign shores and finding solid support from Mitchell Marsh. But the milestone seemed to give the batsman a certain frantic energy and fell a feather behind Joe Root’s Jonny Bairstow to give England new hope. Five wickets for England to keep the series alive – we’ll be back tomorrow for more weather sightings. (Getty Images) Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:33 PM 1690046870 STOMP! Australia 214/5 (course with 61) And here we are – the game is officially over for today. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:27 PM 1690046697 RAIN STOPS GAME: Australia 214/5 (course with 61) The umpires wander under a shared umbrella, sure to be ready to read the final rituals on Saturday. We have to play in about 35 minutes and it hasn’t stopped raining yet… Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:24 PM 1690045992 RAIN STOPS GAME: Australia 214/5 (course with 61) We now only wait for official news, with puddles of water on the blankets and emptied stands. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:13 PM 1690045831 RAIN STOPS GAME: Australia 214/5 (course with 61) The forecast for tomorrow also seems to get grittier every time I look. England are 61 ahead, or five runs less than Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson put together yesterday: Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:10 PM 1690045263 RAIN STOPS GAME: Australia 214/5 (course with 61) Things are considerably drier in Trinidad, where the top West Indies take on India, with Kraigg Brathwaite leading the way with a typically resolute unbeaten 67. Debutant Kirk McKenzie, a highly talented young southpaw, made a useful 32 as the hosts respond to India’s 438. There’s nothing positive to take you away from Old Trafford though, with some hope that this is just a passing shower apparently misplaced – I think we might be done for the day. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 6:01 PM 1690044423 RAIN STOPS GAME: Australia 214/5 (course with 61) In nine overs there should be a new ball, although the light will determine whether England decides to take the ball. It’s hard to foresee any noticeable improvement on that front, even if we go out again tonight – which doesn’t look particularly likely with continued rainfall. Clarification from the ground is that they have to play again at 7pm BST, with grounds staff estimating that cleanup will take at least 45 minutes – we were running out of time. (Getty Images) Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 5:47 PM 1690043899 RAIN STOPS GAME: Australia 214/5 (course with 61) To get a full session in is more than most expected to pull back the curtains this morning, but this all feels pretty familiar, the rain may have eased a bit, but there’s little sign of coordinated cleanup as it continues to tumble down. Australia will be glad they showed some struggle – they had been very, very meek for the first three days of this test, but both Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh were decisive and organized in that session. The umpires’ intervention may have prevented a more testing period against England’s quicks with a harder replacement ball, but both batters looked perfectly comfortable against the seamers. Harry Latham CoyleJuly 22, 2023 5:38 PM

