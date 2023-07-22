Tide defense by choosing ‘Star’ options





In the alabama football Nickel defense, the Tide will work with three new starters in its secondary. In Dime, the number of new starters is four. Such a lack of returning experience would seriously cripple most teams, but instead Alabama can have one of the best defensive backfields in college football. Two reasons for such optimism are Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terron Arnold. Kool-Aid is one of the best cornerbacks in college football. Arnold, who has an abundance of athleticism, is entering his third season in Tuscaloosa as a sophomore. Arnold started seven games last season and earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors. Arnold struggled a few times last season. Some Alabama football insiders thought Trey Amos, a transfer from Louisiana, could beat Terrion. But Arnold had a great spring. The most interesting situation is who wins the ‘Star’ role in the base, nickel defense of the Crimson Tide. The Star is one of Nick Saban’s hybrid positions. It’s a mix of 3rd corner and Sam linebacker. Brian Branch played it exceptionally well and in recent seasons Minkah Fitzpatrick has been an outstanding star. To predict who will settle with Star, it must first be determined which pair of Crimson Tide players will be safe. UAB transfer, Jalen Key has a shot at one of the security jobs. A healthy Malachi Moore could be a better fit for Safety than Star. Kristian Story is another exceptional athlete who is expected to compete for a key safety role. Many Crimson Tide fans believe freshmen Caleb Downs will start in safety. He has the potential to quickly leap past returning players. If Downs doesn’t start safely, he has the skills to excel in the Star position as well. Not many Alabama football fans might agree, but it’s possible that Caleb Downs is a future All-American and NFL first-rounder, but not the Tide’s best option at Star in 2023. The best option could well be a freshman, Count Little II. Little is arguably the closest player to Branch’s skills and toughness, while being believed to be faster than Branch. He’s certainly faster than Moore and his size and covering skills make him suitable for matching with slot receivers and tight ends. The risk with little is a lack of gaming experience. The position requires quick, correct readings and Little saw action in just three games in 2022. The main reason for such limited work in 2022 is that it was halfway through the season before he fully recovered from a summer shoulder injury. The redshirt freshman may not be ready for a starting role early, but by the middle of the season, Crimson Tide fans shouldn’t be surprised if he holds onto the role of Star. However the starter fights turn out, the Crimson Tide is packed with talent in the 2023 secondary.

