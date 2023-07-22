More than 600 new cars demolished by tennis ball-sized hail at Michigan dealerships





A series of powerful hail storms severely damaged property in and around the small town of Davison, Michigan near Flint, Michigan. While homes were damaged, local cars were wrecked by the freak hail storm with hail the size of a tennis ball. Local dealers reported more than 600 new cars damaged in the storms, and local police have only two patrol vehicles. Todd Wenzel Buick GMC and Hank Graff Chevrolet both reported major damage to all of their new car inventory parked outside during the storm. Hundreds of new cars have broken windshields, shattered wide windows, dented hoods, dented roofs, and extensive damage to every exposed panel. Some cars even suffered water damage from the hail breaking the glass, allowing water to enter during the storm. The scene at the dealership was devastating, with cars looking like a bat had been brought to it. Windshields were marked with several large blows, while dents in the cars’ metalwork suggest massive hail. Some cars escaped shards of glass, but almost all cars suffered dents. The dealers began wrapping cars in plastic to protect them from the elements while the cars were being evaluated for repairs. Chris Graff, the owner of Graff Chevrolet, told ABC12 that there might be good deals for customers through a scratch and dent sale. It seems that most cars will be repaired through insurance, although it is unclear whether the loss of value is also insured. The hail that fell on the cars. Hank Graff Chevy Local police were also affected and have only two operational patrol cars to answer calls. The remainder of the Davison Townships patrol car fleet suffered from broken windows requiring repair before the cars are returned to service, with the last two cars only sustaining dents. Nevertheless, the severe hail storm caused a lot of damage. Tennis ball-sized hail sounds terrifying, and it’s fortunate that no injuries have been reported so far. It seems that the only casualties are several hundred new cars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrive.com/news/600-new-cars-demolished-by-tennis-ball-sized-hail-at-michigan-dealerships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

