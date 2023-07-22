Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Smashers, UTT Season 4: Date, Time, Teams, Tickets, Telecast & Live Streaming Info





Bengaluru Smashers will be very confident after getting their first win against defending champions Chennai Lions in the last match and will look to continue their winning form. A win against Puneri Paltan will also keep Bengaluru Smashers in the semi-finals, while a defeat for them could weaken their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. Bengaluru Smashers hopes Manika Batra, the highest ranked paddler in India, continues her positive results, while Kirill Gerassimenko and Natalia Bajor are also key players for the franchise. “The last few draws have been very difficult but a win against the defending champions Chennai Lions has given us a lot of confidence that we can always make a comeback. We look forward to fighting and giving our best in the next draw against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis,” said Kirill. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis was also in good form and won their last two ties against Dabang Delhi TTC and table toppers Goa Challengers. The Puneri Paltan, the home side of this edition, will count on their young players Manush Shah and Archana Kamath, alongside their international star number 23 Omar Assar. Manush stated: “We were in great form and also performed well in the last tie. Omar was in great form and gives us a solid start. All the franchises are really competitive in this competition and we take each tie as it comes and now our focus is on the next tie we want to win.” Here is everything you need to know about the Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers UTT Season 4 tie of team list, date, start time, broadcast, live streaming and ticket information: Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers Teams TT Team Jackets: Omar Assar, Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale and Hana Matelova. Coaches: N Ravichandran, Zoltan Batorfi. Bengaluru Smashers Team: Manika Batra, Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra. Trainers: Sachin Shetty, Vesna Ojstersek. When and what time is the Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers UTT Season 4 match? The match between Puneri Paltan TT and Bengaluru Smashers will take place on Sunday (July 23) at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune, with the match kicking off on Sunday (July 23) at 7:30 PM IST. How to watch the Puneri Paltan TT vs Bengaluru Smashers match? The match between Pune and Bengaluru will be shown live on Sports 18 channels and streamed live on JioCinema app or website. All five matches of the tie will be shown live on JioCinema and Sports 18-1 channels. How do I book tickets for UTT matches? The tickets for the UTT matches, including the match between Pune and Bengaluru, are available from BookMyShow. The ticket prices start at Rs 99 and go up to Rs 2000. UTT Season 4: Manush, Archana Stand a Chance as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis Achieves a Thriller

