Florida A&M suspends football activities after unauthorized rap video filmed in locker room





Florida A&M will not conduct training until an internal investigation has been completed. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Florida A&M’s football operations have been suspended until further notice after a professional rap video was allegedly recorded in the team’s locker room without permission from university head coach Willie Simmons wrote in a statement posted to social media Friday night. Simmons said the school is investigating allegations that a “prominent rapper” used Florida A&M property and licensed clothing branded with the university’s branding during the video, which also contained “graphic language inconsistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs.” The investigation will also reveal who has allowed the rapper on campus. “While I am a proud supporter of free speech and support of all forms of musical expression, this football team (as ambassadors for Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the university’s image,” Simmons wrote. “As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach, I am effectively suspending all football related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us.” While not mentioned in Simmons’ statement, the rapper is believed to be Jalen Foster, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, who goes by Real Boston Richey. Florida A&M’s campus is also located in Tallahassee. Foster released a music video for his song “Send A Blitz” on Friday afternoon, hours before Florida A&M shut down team activities. The video features Florida A&M locker room scenes and school brand clothing and equipment. He wrote on Instagram that the video was shot in less than a day. Simmons, who has been FAMU’s coach since 2018, did not provide a timetable for when the team would resume football activities in his statement. Media day for the Southwestern Athletic Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, while players are expected to report to training camp on Aug. 2 and the Rattlers open the season on Sept. 3 against Jackson State. This is the second straight year that Florida A&M’s season start has started with controversy. More than 20 players were academically ineligible to play in the Rattlers’ 2022 season opener against North Carolina. The team was originally going to forfeit the game, but Florida A&M decided to play and lost 56-24. The Rattlers finished the season with a 9–2 record, losing just one game to an FCS opponent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/florida-am-suspends-football-activities-after-unauthorized-rap-video-filmed-in-locker-room-183442448.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos