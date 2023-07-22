Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal takes Chennai Lions to the top of the table





A. Sharath Kamal, the old warhorse, was in his element as Chennai Lions ousted Goa Challengers from the top spot in style with a lopsided victory in the Season Four Ultimate Table Tennis match. Riding on Sharath’s clean sheet and supporting his Australian teammate Yangzi Lius, the Lions raced to a dominant 11-4 win, the biggest margin of victory of the season, in the battle for table toppers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The win also meant the Lions had one in the knockouts, having opened up a healthy lead in the first of three draws of the penultimate round of the league stage. Had it not been for Sharath at his sensational best, the Chennai outfit would have been stretched by the Challengers. Sharath and Yangzi knocked out Harmeet Desai and Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 to open a handy lead. Sharath then stormed past his Indian junior Harmeet to show off his class. Harmeet did his best, targeting Sharath’s forehand with his blocks down the line, but Sharath proved to be too quick for his opponent. Yangzi then beat a spirited T. Reeth Rishya 2-1 with the Chennai team taking eight consecutive points. The result: Chennai Lions bt Goa Challengers 11-4 (Benedict Duda bt Alvaro Robles 11-5, 8-11, 11-7; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Suthasini Sawettabut 11-8, 10-11, 6-11; , 11-10; Sharath bt Harmeet 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Yangzi bt T. Reeth Rishya 11-4, 11-10, 8-11). The ranking: Chennai Lions 35 points (4 ties); Goa Challengers 30 (4); U Mumbai TT 24 (3); Dabang Delhi TTC 22 (3); Puneri Paltan TT 21 (3); Bengaluru Smashers 18 (3). Sunday game schedule: Bengaluru Smashers v Puneri Paltan TT (7.30pm).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/ultimate-table-tennis-chennai-lions-vs-goa-challengers/article67110796.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos