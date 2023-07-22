Cricket-Labuschagne century frustrates England on rainy day four





MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) Marnus Labuschagne scored his 11th Test century to frustrate England before falling to 111 as Australia went 214-5 at tea on the rain-swept fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester on Saturday. After the start of the game was delayed due to wet weather, Australia resumed 113–4 and needed 162 runs to strike England again, with number three Labuschagne on 44 and Mitch Marsh on one. Sensing opportunities, England started aggressively as they tried to take quick wickets, with Mark Wood leading the charge after his vicious spell on Friday decimated most of Australia’s top order. Labuschagne and Marsh did well to absorb the early pressure, stealing hits and finding the occasional boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking as dark clouds continued to gather over Old Trafford stadium. Referees then ruled it was too murky for pacer Wood to bowl, forcing England captain Ben Stokes to bring in spinner Moeen Ali and part-timer Joe Root. The change initially played into Australia’s hands, with Labuschagne hitting Root for two sixes and two fours to start his first century in England, but a rare lack of concentration led the batsman to pick up a Root delivery by Jonny Bairstow just before tea. The rain returned shortly after the players left the field, with the weather forecast for the rest of the day looking gloomy and the UK Met Office predicting a high chance of precipitation throughout the day. Australia led the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week. (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/07/22/cricket-labuschagne-century-frustrates-england-on-rain-hit-day-four/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos