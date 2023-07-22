PHOTOS: North Ayrshire Wild Ice Hockey Camps are a huge success





And the club was delighted to welcome former player Dayle ‘Keeno’ Keen back to lead the club’s summer skills development program for the next generation of players. Keeno started with the club back at the Magnum as a junior and played his way through to under-19s before leaving the club. Fast-forward 15 years and Keeno is now a very successful coach, working with Elite League team Coventry Blaze, along with coaching within the Great Britain under-20 programme. The cub learned that Keeno would be staying home for a while during the summer and they quickly made him an offer to run a hockey camp. When the KA Leisures Auchenharvie ice rink was running low, 35 children – most from the Wild, but some from Fife, Lanarkshire and Belfast – were put to the test in a challenging five-day schedule. Kilmarnock physical trainer Katie Stanley helped the players through an off-ice program, working on agility and coordination, while Keeno led the 17-hour on-ice program assisted by the club’s talented U16 and U19 players. Keeno worked with the players to improve their fundamental hockey skills through innovative planning and constructive video sessions. The joyful returning player commented: It was great to be back helping out at the club where it all started for me. “The week has been great fun and the players have shown excellent commitment and improvement throughout the camp. And while the camps were a huge success, there were some moving parts away from the rink that made it all possible. The club thanked everyone responsible for some great days of action, including a number of local businesses. A spokesperson for North Ayrshire Wild said: “The club would like to thank Ruby, Asda’s community manager in Irvine, Tom, manager of Morrisons Stevenston, Lidl Stevenston and Premier Stores in Girdle Toll and Bourtreehill in Irvine, for providing a variety of food, fruit and water to support the breakfast initiative which also ran throughout the week.” Now the Wilde Ice Hockey Club is getting ready to start again after the summer break, with training sessions starting in the first week of August. If anyone is interested in playing ice hockey, the club has a fantastic ‘Learn-To-Play’ program of material that is available to new players and can be reached via email [email protected] for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irvinetimes.com/news/23672162.pictures-north-ayrshire-wild-ice-hockey-camps-huge-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos