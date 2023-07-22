Open Championship 2023: How Cameron Young or Jon Rahm can take leader Brian Harman on Sunday

Rory McIlroy is unlikely to have enough in the tank to come back from nine strokes to catch leader Brian Harman and win the 2023 Open Championship. However, McIlroy provided some insight into what lies ahead for Harman (-12) over the last 18 holes at Royal Liverpool as he attempts to close out a Claret Jug and the first major of his career.

In 2014, McIlroy led by six points going into the final round. He won that tournament by two points after shooting an even-par 71 on Sunday. Harman leads this year by five ahead of Cameron Young and six ahead of the rest of the field. If he shoots 71, he will almost certainly join McIlroy (2014) and Tiger Woods (2006) as the last two winners on this course.

“It’s all in the mind”,McIlroy said in a documentarythat was made about his Open win on this course in 2014. “You’re far enough along for that, if you can keep your mind in the right place, it’s going to be very hard for anyone to catch you. The week of the Open Championship, the Claret Jug is on your mind every day. You think of it when you go to bed at night. It’s there. There’s a constant image of it in your head.”

Things certainly looked that way for Harman on Saturday as he bogeyed two of his first four holes and began to allow the field back into the tournament. However, he played the next 13 in 4 under and kept the same lead (five strokes) he had after 36 holes.

“It would have been really easy to spin the wheels and let it really get out of hand,” he said, “but I just doubled up on my routine and knew I was hitting it right, even if I hadn’t hit any good shots yet. Staying patient there is paramount.

He should be. With the lead Harman had built up, he didn’t have to do anything spectacular. He can avoid risk, play solid from tee to green, avoid making long putts, and still maintain an advantage. When you take the risk out of this (or any other) golf course, things get a lot easier. That doesn’t mean you don’t still have to hit the shots, but it does mean, as Patrick Reed said Thursday, you can hit “aggressive shots on conservative lines.”

Physically, most of the work was done by Harman. It will be a mental war the rest of the way. He doesn’t have to shoot a 67 to win. He may not even need to break par on Sunday. However, what he will have to do is not allow Young or Jon Rahm to get within two of his lead. If he lets something like that – which will probably happen at some point – come to him, then the vortex of poor decision-making begins and the tournament can really begin.

If Harman remains as unfazed as Saturday, he’ll drink something special from the Claret Jug on Sunday.

“You’d be crazy not to imagine it, and I’ve thought about winning majors all my life,” he said Saturday. “It’s the whole reason why I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do. [Sunday], if that’s going to work out for me, it has to be all about golf. It has to be execution and just stay in the moment.”

He is right. It’s so easy to say, but so hard to do.

Let’s take a closer look at the only two men who can realistically catch Harman unless he completely unravels on Sunday.

Cameron Young (-7, five back): The case for Young is that he is destroying the field from tee to green and nothing has fallen. If he keeps doing what he did for the first three days, the chance to shoot something silly like 65 or higher will be there. Still, he’ll have to make the putts, which he hasn’t done for the first 54 holes. Young sits first in the field from tee to green and 49th in putting in the last 18 holes.

What’s interesting about Young is that he found himself in almost this exact scenario a year ago when he and Cameron Smith left Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland with four going into the finals in St Andrews. He shot 65 to finish second solo, while Smith shot 64 in the same combination to win the Claret Jug. So not only Young can do this, hehasdone in the past 12 months.

But when asked about that finish, Young deviated, more focused on the strategy of playing against a player with a big lead on Sunday afternoon.

“You just have to see how the first few holes play out [Sunday] and then you might start focusing on things that you might not otherwise do,” Young said.[Sunday] we’re going to plan the same plan of attack as the last few days and see where we are after a few holes.”

Jon Rahm (-6, back six): I don’t have as much confidence in Rahm as I do in Young, and not just because he’s a stroke further back. His stat profile doesn’t lend itself to shooting another crazy number, as he probably needs to catch Harman. Saturday 63, though extraordinary, was probably Rahm emptying the tank. It’s almost impossible to get off the cutting line 36 holes later and hold onto a trophy. Could it happen? Certainly. It’s Jon Rahm. Something could be to happen. However, is it likely to happen? Not so much.

Think about it this way: if Harman shoots 69 again, Rahm would have to deliver another 63 to tie him up. There have been 14 rounds of 63 in this tournament’s 150-year history. Will two of the same golfer win the tournament on the same weekend?

Of course, Harman can explode and get both players back in. But when that happens, Rahm has a Young problem. The latter simply plays better than the former this week. The path to victory for Rahm is a collapse from Harman coupled with Rahm leaning on his vast experience winning championships late as Young enters the cauldron of the last few holes at or near the lead. While it’s a trail, it’s not exactly the trail you want when you’re Rahm on a Saturday night at a major championship.

That is it. Normally in this room we are looking at a handful of golfers who could catch the leader on Sunday. Only I don’t believe anyone else can win this golf tournament other than these three. Even though there is a large group at 5 below that are technically in the top four of the standings (Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day are in that group), it would probably take a significant drop from Harman for the door to be this wide open.

It will be fascinating to see how Harman, Young and Rahm start on Sunday. Will Harman slowly allow Young and Rahm back into the tournament? As Young suggested, will he and Rahm have to start taking lines they shouldn’t – taking unrecommended, risky golf shots as they try to beat the massive leader? We’ll find out soon.

