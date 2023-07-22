Jonny Bairstow left irritated by Lord’s controversial stupid question | Cricket

Jonny Bairstow was in fine form on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test, as England posted a post-innings total of 592, responding to Australia’s 317 at Manchester’s Old Trafford. The wicketkeeper batter hit an unbeaten run of 99 runs off 81 balls, just missing a ton and also hitting 10 fours and four sixes. Jonny Bairstow speaks during a media interaction.

Mark Wood was on fiery form during Australia’s second innings, taking a three-wicket haul. He was responsible for the firings of Usman Khawaja (18), Steve Smith (17) and Travis Head (1). Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) remained unbeaten as Australia posted 113/4 at Stumps on Day 3, trailing 162 runs.

Bairstow was in no mood to talk about his controversial dismissal in the second Test during the media interaction after Stumps on Day 3. A journalist asked: “We haven’t spoken to you since everything that happened at Lord’s.”

Bairstow simply replied, “I have no comment on it.”

The journalist continued: “But you have not felt that you have been wronged?”

“As I said, I have no comment,” Bairstow stated.

During the second innings of the second Ashes Test, Bairstow was controversially dismissed and left for 10 runs on 22 deliveries. Bairstow received a pitch from Cameron Green, ducked and walked out of the crease, thinking the umpire had called for the over. But Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey collected the ball and forearmed it at the striker’s end, hitting the wickets.

The third referee was called into action and side-on replays confirmed that Bairstow was way out of his league when the ball hit the stumps, leaving the 33-year-old shell shocked. England eventually lost the match by 43 points, but staged a comeback to win the third Test match. Trailing 1-2, the hosts will be looking for a comeback in the ongoing Fourth Test.