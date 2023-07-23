Bobcats head to Spokane for Big Sky Kickoff & Hall of Fame Weekend









Garret Becker Football

7/22/2023 10:54:00 AM MSU Sports Information League festivities launch 2023 football season

BOZEMAN, Montana The earliest moments of Montana State’s 2023 football season take place this weekend in Spokane, as players and coaches from all over the Big Sky Conference gather for the league’s Hall of Fame and Kickoff Weekend. Events begin Saturday afternoon with the Youth Clinic at 2:15 p.m. at North Central High School in Spokane, and on Saturday night, the Big Sky introduces members of its second Hall of Fame class, including Bobcat Track and Field legend Shannon Butler and the late Dr. Ginny Hunt, a pioneer of women’s track and field. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streams live on ESPN+ starting at 8pm MT. Seniors Sean Chambers Last year’s Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, and linebacker Nolan Ashkelson , who wears MSU’s No. 41 legacy jersey this season, will represent the Bobcats this year. Askelson, Chambers and MSU head coach Brent Vigen will appear live on ESPN+ Monday between 11 and 11:30 AM MT, and Scripps and SWX will also be broadcast and streamed from Spokane on Monday mornings. Student-athletes representing each institution also participate in interview sessions and media training. An assistant coach from each program participates in Big Sky U, offering several professional development opportunities. Assistant head coach Bobby Daley a former Bobcat All-America who mentors MSU linebackers represents the Cats. Another highlight of the weekend is the Big Sky Conference President’s Cup being awarded to the school with the strongest competitive and academic performance during the just-closed academic year. That happens on Sunday evening during the competition’s annual barbecue dinner. The league announces Preseason All-Big Sky teams and polls on Monday morning. #GoCatsGo

