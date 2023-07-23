England have turned Test cricket on its head, says Kumar Sangakkara, saluting their style and cleverness | Cricket news

England have returned to the Ashes series against Australia and hope to beat the rain in Manchester to set up a decider at The Kia Oval next week.

Sky Sports Cricket’s Kumar Sangakkara looks at how captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have given Test cricket a much-needed boost and how their success is based on both brains and brawn…

England have really turned Test cricket on its head and made it so approachable, so attractive. They have forced results from impossible positions.

McCullum came from a white-ball coaching background, but wanted the red-ball job because it’s a blank sheet for innovation.

It’s kept to the tradition that’s been instilled in us, but they’ve turned it on its head and said ‘there’s another way to play this game’. That has made the whole digestible for a wider audience.

There is also a greater vision of entertainment in Test cricket for this England side and how they make it approachable to the newer generation, the younger generation who have done cricket in reverse – got into the franchise formats, fell in love with the game and then looked around to see what else is out there.

The attention span for traditional Test cricket, with its layers of complexity, is not their cup of tea, but the way this England team plays.

England is arranging its chess pieces to drive that long-term vision to rejuvenate Test cricket and make it the top format. You will lose along the way, so for me these Ashes are just one step on the journey.

Winning is important and this particular England team wants to win, they play to win but the risks they take playing the way they do are worth the times you fail as it fulfills the bigger vision.

Whatever happens in this series or isolated series does not matter. They made a huge statement. They have asked fans if they are entertained and the answer is yes.

‘England is not haphazard – there is absolute detail’

England are very careful about their selections and who they choose.

The beauty of what Stokes and McCullum have done is bridge the gap between Test and T20 cricket and really fuse the two together, looking for the skills that the modern game has enhanced in players and brought them into Test cricket.

They choose special players who have the potential to play special innings and chase the big moments. But they also choose on personality and whether players really fit.

Will a player take away the energy by being selfish in terms of their own performance? They don’t tolerate that.

In bowling the discipline was incredible, the precision in execution is incredible.

In this Ashes series, both sides have followed a short-ball plan, but England were miles ahead in execution.

Every time the captain sets the pitch, the bowler knows exactly where to bowl – the length, the line, the control, the variety. It’s not a haphazard “let me try this and see if it works.” It is extremely well planned.

That is sometimes missed. You look at it and think England are just playing a frantic, unplanned frenzy, but they’re not. It is based on absolute detailed planning.

Australia, a side that grew up on hard and fast circuits, has continuously bounced back. Not just because of Mark Wood’s fast pace. There is an exceptional tactical nous at work.

This is a young side except for a few of the fast bowlers and maybe Joe Root and Stokes and as they mature they will make smarter decisions and get better.

That’s a scary thought to have. When they adapt to different pitches and situations, this side becomes phenomenal.