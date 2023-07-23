Carlos Alcaraz | A new heir to the tennis throne

In today’s sport, nothing has exorcised such an extreme consolidation of power as men’s tennis. In the two decades from 2003 Wimbledon to 2023 French Open, the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has won 65 of 79 Grand Slam tournaments. In seven of the remaining 14, one of the three was in the final.

The reasons could be much superior racket technology, the homogenization of courts and better fitness standards, but such empire-building activities were unseen. A few signs of rebellious turmoil were shown by Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, who each won three Majors. But they were stifled with characteristic menace, as the Big Three left little to no room for the game’s inherent chaos to rise up and cause a stir.

That such an imposing building is now shaken to its foundations is thanks to Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old reigning world No. 1 who defeated Djokovic in last Sunday’s Wimbledon final over five pulsating sets that lasted nearly five hours. Last month, Alcaraz suffered full-body stress-induced cramps against Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open. And when he lost the first set of the final 1-6 and trailed by a set point in the second set tiebreak, it looked like a replay.

However, the Spaniard underwent a stunning transformation, boosted by the stage and drawing on the energy of the crowd, to win his second Slam after last year’s US Open. In doing so, he handed Djokovic his first defeat in a five-set Major final since Murray defeated him in the 2012 US Open, and denied his opponent a record-extending 24th men’s crown and a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon trophy (with Federer).

Never mind that Djokovic was the four-time defending champion, had not lost on the iconic Center Court since the final against Murray in 2013 and was last beaten in a completed match in SW19 by Sam Querrey in 2016. In fact, Federer last beat Djokovic at a Slam in 2012. Nadal has not defeated Djokovic anywhere in the Tour outside clay since the 2013 US Open final. ic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud together won one of the eight grand finals against Djokovic.

That Alcaraz found a way to penetrate the airtight record of the Serbs may be his genius. When entering the grass swing, Alcaraz was unseasoned. He had surfaced just six Tour-level matches over two Wimbledons in 2021 and 2022. But he showed all the typical principles of lawn tennis to go undefeated at Queens Club and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz served well and his forehand speed was phenomenal, as evidenced by the many shots he made over 100 mph. He even used a shortened forehand with a less elaborate routine to counteract the speed at which the ball comes off the grass. His volleying was first class, footwork excellent and the transition from the back to the forecourt resembled that of a natural grass pitch. He took aggressive return positions and blocked, cut and lobbed his way out of trouble. And those bold, nerveless drop shots he pulled off gave his playing the kind of texture and color usually associated with generational talents.

Djokovic has raised the bar and Alcaraz has become defiant, Mats Wilander, a seven-time Major champion and one of the most serious viewers of contemporary tennis, told Eurosport. It’s a huge moment for our sport. He is so special that we may have never seen before.

I call Federer, Nadal and Djokovic… because he has the touch of Federer, the passion of Nadal and the movement and defensive skills of Novak Djokovic. In addition, he has a great time and even laughs on the tennis court. To do that at Wimbledon and in the final is really great.

In fairness, Alcaraz has always been touted for success. What is astonishing is the speed with which he delivered on the promise. At 61, he doesn’t have the height advantage that the likes of Medvedev (66), Alexander Zverev (66) and Berrettini (65) are blessed with. But he’s still committed to playing first-strike tennis, with an innate ability to call up a point-ending shot when needed.

It also helped that surface-oriented stereotyping has been slow to catch on in the current era. When Federer, Nadal and Djokovic prevailed, their styles soon became associated with grass, clay and hard courts respectively. To the credit of the trio, they grew into perfect all-rounders, but Alcaraz already seems to have few rough edges.

Of his 12 Tour titles, seven have been won on clay, three on hard courts and two on grass. Last year at the Madrid Masters, a tournament he won twice, he now became the first man to beat Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches on clay and the youngest (then 19) to do so. He has already won three of the five biggest prizes on hard court (Indian Wells, Miami and US Open) and two of the most prestigious prizes on grass (Wimbledon and Queens). Carlos, I think he was born to play this kind of match, said Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former world No. 1 and French Open champion, who is currently Alcaraz’s coach, after winning the 2022 US Open. When he arrived at the academy at age 15, he was like spaghetti. We had to work. We saw that he had very fast hands, very fast legs, but no muscles at all. [But] ever since i started dating him i saw some things that were different from the other guys his age. I still see it in court. At key moments, he always tries to go [for it].

It’s fair to say that Alcaraz has now firmly established itself as the obvious heir. But perhaps his greatest achievement is helping fans rediscover the visceral thrill of watching an unpredictable tennis match, a feeling the Big Three had all but ironed out of the game. We have seen enough of Carlos Alcaraz in these championships [Wimbledon] that tells us that . . . he is a very good student first and foremost, Wilander said. [He] adapted to the most difficult surfaces we have in our sport.

You never know if he will get injured. But if he is healthy and plays this kind of tennis, he will only get better. I’ll put him somewhere between 10 and 15 Slams. But even if he finishes with five or six, he is too important for our sport.