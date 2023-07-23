Spy: Stay at Warriors star Shaun Johnson’s vacation home





Shaun Johnson and Kayla Cullen. Photo / @kaylamalvinacullen

Warriors star Shaun Johnson and wife, former Silver Fern Kayla, have their fabulous Mangawhai vacation home for rent. For $1200 a night, you and friends and family can vacation like the sports stars in their lovingly renovated bach. Weeks before welcoming their second daughter, Sachi, Kayla informed her Instagram followers that their beach house was up for rent on Airbnb. Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai Vacation Home. Photo / Supplied The house is a seven minute drive from Mangawhai surfing beach. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The couple bought the property in 2015 and lovingly renovated it in 2018 to create a relaxed beach culture style inspired by their vacations abroad. They love renovating properties when Johnson was still playing for the Cronulla Sharks in 2020, they extensively renovated a house in Cronulla. And when they returned to New Zealand and Johnson re-signed with the Warriors in 2021, the pair did a smart revamp for their rkei home. Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai Vacation Home. Photo / Supplied And the house has seen plenty of celebrations for the couple. In late 2020, it was at the Mangawhai house that the couple who had married in Byron Bay a year earlier brought friends and family together for a double celebration. First daughter Millah’s welcome to the world party was combined with a surprise party for Shaun’s 30th birthday. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai Vacation Home. Photo / Supplied The spacious ground floor house has an indoor/outdoor flow with a large kitchen and utility room including a wine fridge. There is an adult games room with table tennis, dart board, TV and beer fridge. The house sleeps eight adults in four bedrooms and a garage/children’s play area sleeps six children/teenagers on triple bunk beds. Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai Vacation Home. Photo / Supplied Outside, the fun continues with a large lawn and swimming pool set in a chic outdoor setting with an outdoor shower, trampoline and sandpit for the little ones.

