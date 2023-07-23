Daniels leads 11 Tigers in Media’s Preseason All-SEC Teams – LSU





BATON ROUGE LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of 11 Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC team, as voted by members of the media who attended the SEC Media Days, the league bureau announced Friday. Daniels, who guided the Tigers to a 10-4 run and the SEC Western Division title in his first year with the program, is joined on the first-team offense by junior wide receiver Malik Nabers and sophomore forward Will Campbell. Tight end Mason Taylor earned a spot on the second team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones was named third team. Taylor and Jones are both entering their sophomore years with the Tigers. Defensively, a trio of Tigers were named to the first team led by sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins. He was joined by defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Defensive defender Major Burns was named to the third team. LSU also had a pair of specialists recognized as long snapper Slade Roy and kickoff specialists Nathan Dibert were both second team selections. Daniels enters his final season at LSU after one of the best years for a quarterback in school history, setting program records for rushing yards (885) and touchdowns (11) for a player at his position. He was also one of only two national quarterbacks to rush for 800 yards and pass for 2,500 yards. His total offense of 3.7978 yards ranks #2 in school history, trailing only Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow. Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and was second in the league in receiving yards (1,017) in 2022 when he became the 12th 1,000-yard receiver in school history. Campbell, along with Taylor and Jones, were three of the most influential true freshmen in school history a year ago. Campbell and Jones started 25 games combined offensive tackle, becoming the first set of true freshmen to serve as everyday starters at their position in school history. Taylor caught the game-winning two-point conversion that beat Alabama in overtime and set LSU records for receptions (38) and yards (414) for a true freshman tight end. Perkins, who earned first-team All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2022, was among the league leaders in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (13.0). He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks. A third-team AP All-America in 2022, Wingo had 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks a year ago. Smith was injured on LSU’s first defensive series of the season in 2022 and missed the entire year, while Burns is a two-year starter for the Tigers going into 2023 with 63 tackles and an interception. As a team, the Tigers were picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division and third overall in the league behind Georgia and Alabama. 2023 PRE-SEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM ATTACK First team

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

R. B. Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL–Will Campbell, LSU

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia Second team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL–Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL–Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

C. Seth McLaughlin, Alabama Third team

*QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB – Will Rogers, State of Mississippi

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Maroon

RB–Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR–Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL – Emery Jones Jr., LSU

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL–Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee DEFENSE First team

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB–Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia Second team

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL–McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL–Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Nathaniel Watson, State of Mississippi

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB–Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB–Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri Third team

DL – Princely Umanelles, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama

DL — Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Major burns, LSU

DB – DJ James, Maroon

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Maroon

DB–Jason Marshall, Florida SPECIALISTS First team

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M Second team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Harrison Mevis, Mo.

L. S. Slade Roy, LSU

KOS Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS–Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State Third team

P – Oscar Chapman, Maroon

PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS – William Mote, Georgia

RS – Tulu Griffin, State of Mississippi

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/07/21/daniels-leads-11-tigers-on-preseason-all-sec-teams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos