FAMU Bans Soccer Players From Facility After Release Of Rap Video Recorded In Team Locker Room





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida A&M has banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some of the Rattlers was recorded in their locker room without proper permission. Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press Saturday that the team facility, weight room and stadium field access were off limits to all players until he and administration could figure out who was involved in the video recording. The only exception is players who require medical treatment from doctors and sports trainers, he said. The Pac-12 could be the Conference of Quarterbacks this season. USC’s Caleb Williams is the reigning winner of the Heisman Trophy. When USC quarterback Caleb Williams spoke Friday at the Pac-12 Conference media day, it became clear that he was thinking about missing the College Football Playoffs more often than his win in the Heisman Trophy. USC and UCLA are about to play their last football season in the Pac-12 Conference. Both schools will leave for the Big Ten Conference next year. Two-time defending champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title. Simmons said they planned to meet players visible in the video this weekend and have a team meeting scheduled for Monday. The players were not immediately identified. At that point, determine if harsher penalties should be imposed, Simmons told the AP. The rapper in the video is Real Boston Richey, who is from Tallahassee, where Florida A&M’s campus is located. Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at Florida A&M’s homecoming game last season. Simmons said he was made aware of the video posted on social media by the FAMU administration on Friday. He later announced the suspension of team activities with a tweet. Simmons said in the post that while he supports free speech and all forms of musical expression, the team has a responsibility to protect the university’s image. The video contained graphic language inconsistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the Galimore-Powell athletic facility, but licensed apparel that may violate university brand and licensing agreements, Simmons wrote. The Southwestern Athletic Conference holds its football media day for its 12 members in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday. Simmons said Florida A&M still plans to attend. FAMU athletic department spokesman Josh Padilla said quarterback Jeremy Moussa and defensive back Javan Morgan are expected to participate in the SWAC media day and appear not to have been involved in the unauthorized filming of the video in the locker room. The Rattlers have their first practice scheduled for August 4. They open the season at home to Jackson State on September 3. Simmons has posted a 33-12 record since taking over in December 2017, including three straight nine-win seasons. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football And https://twitter.com/ap_top25

