Wheelchair players Vergeer, Draney inducted into Tennis Hall





KEN POWTAK Associate Press

NEWPORT, RI Esther Vergeer posted eye-watering numbers throughout her career in wheelchair tennis, accumulating as the sport grew and became a Grand Slam event. Now her achievements will be on display forever after she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday in a 45-minute ceremony on lawns just outside the museum. Tennis transformed me into the essence of who I am today, said Vergeer, who suffered a series of strokes as a child and had surgery to address an abnormality in her spinal cord blood supply that left her legs paralyzed. A testament to the power of perseverance, resilience and determination, she told the crowd. This moment is not mine alone. It reflects the boundless support, dedication and love with which I have been surrounded throughout my tennis career. People also read… A 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, Vergeer was world No. 1 for 668 weeks between 2000 and 2013 and won 470 singles matches. She won a total of 96% of her singles matches and also achieved 136 doubles titles. Vergeer, 42, from the Netherlands, was inducted alongside American Rick Draney, 61, who won 12 singles and six doubles titles before the Slam era of wheelchair tennis and is a pioneer in bringing quad tennis to the sport. When her career was over, did she ever sit back, pause, and think, Did I do all that? Yes, there were moments, she said, and she burst out laughing briefly before smiling after the question was posed at an afternoon press conference. Now, again, when people repeat those numbers, I’m like whoa. It all happened so fast that you don’t realize what the song is while playing, she said. To look back at my career and see what I’ve done, yes, it’s pretty impressive, especially when you see that you’re undefeated and can win every time. But it may take Vergeer a little longer to realize her place in sports history in Newport due to all the attention this weekend. I’m so busy here, she said. When I get back on the plane home, I’ll probably realize how big this is. Not just for me, but for tennis as a whole. Draney has been credited with bringing quad tennis a classification responsible for arm disorders, as well as the Paralympic Games and other top tournaments. I’m still part of that process and it’s happening in part because of my efforts, he said. I am extremely proud of that and satisfaction to know that we are where we are today. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dothaneagle.com/sports/professional/other/tennis-hall-wheelchair-vergeer-draney-inducted/article_fc673574-e7c6-580a-bb0c-e7312a394fe1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos