Wheelchair players Vergeer, Draney inducted into Tennis Hall

KEN POWTAK Associate Press
NEWPORT, RI Esther Vergeer posted eye-watering numbers throughout her career in wheelchair tennis, accumulating as the sport grew and became a Grand Slam event.
Now her achievements will be on display forever after she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday in a 45-minute ceremony on lawns just outside the museum.
Tennis transformed me into the essence of who I am today, said Vergeer, who suffered a series of strokes as a child and had surgery to address an abnormality in her spinal cord blood supply that left her legs paralyzed.
A testament to the power of perseverance, resilience and determination, she told the crowd. This moment is not mine alone. It reflects the boundless support, dedication and love with which I have been surrounded throughout my tennis career.
People also read…
A 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, Vergeer was world No. 1 for 668 weeks between 2000 and 2013 and won 470 singles matches. She won a total of 96% of her singles matches and also achieved 136 doubles titles.
Vergeer, 42, from the Netherlands, was inducted alongside American Rick Draney, 61, who won 12 singles and six doubles titles before the Slam era of wheelchair tennis and is a pioneer in bringing quad tennis to the sport.
When her career was over, did she ever sit back, pause, and think, Did I do all that?
Yes, there were moments, she said, and she burst out laughing briefly before smiling after the question was posed at an afternoon press conference.
Now, again, when people repeat those numbers, I’m like whoa. It all happened so fast that you don’t realize what the song is while playing, she said. To look back at my career and see what I’ve done, yes, it’s pretty impressive, especially when you see that you’re undefeated and can win every time.
But it may take Vergeer a little longer to realize her place in sports history in Newport due to all the attention this weekend.
I’m so busy here, she said. When I get back on the plane home, I’ll probably realize how big this is. Not just for me, but for tennis as a whole.
Draney has been credited with bringing quad tennis a classification responsible for arm disorders, as well as the Paralympic Games and other top tournaments.
I’m still part of that process and it’s happening in part because of my efforts, he said. I am extremely proud of that and satisfaction to know that we are where we are today.