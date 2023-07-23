VIDEO: Ice hockey turns into WWE Royal Rumble as massive battle breaks out between players





Emotions run high on the field when it’s a team sport. Each teammate supports his team and his fellows. This is the time when players are willing to do anything for their team and their teammates. Sometimes one furious incident can get all the players on and off the field involved in the name of supporting each other. America’s favorite video today In a recent incident, the opponents of an ice hockey game turned on each other in full anger between games and things got out of hand. Ice hockey game becomes a ring to fight ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad An unsurfaced video from an ice hockey game showed two teams exchanging hard punches. The officials were unable to stop them. It happened on a very large scale as all the players in the kit were seen throwing punches. Some extraordinary events also broke out when a player in the black jersey fought invisible opponents. He just randomly threw his punches in the air. It may be part of his effort to support his teammates, but the actions he did are generally funny. These incidents were widely shared across social media platforms. However, no serious injuries have been reported after these brutal fights. The player fighting an invisible battle came into the spotlight and became the talking point. Wanting to support your teammates and not knowing what to do can be detrimental and instead you should try to stay away from this. There has been an incident where a player got aggressive just to get involved in a fight and randomly threw a piece of pizza in the air, which hit Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson right in the face. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Pizza hits Sir Alex Ferguson right in the face In his interview, after so many years after his spell at Arsenal, Cesc Fabregas revealed an incident where they lost a match with Manchester United at Old Trafford. There was a general thought that some rulings favored the Manchester United side. This is the feeling every defeated team gets after the final whistle. It didn’t stop there, however, as some Arsenal players were involved in a heated exchange. There appeared to be physical contact between the two opponents. Fabregas didn’t know what to do to support his players, so he just threw what he had in his hand. It turned out to be a slice of pizza. And after throwing it, he realized it was actually Sir Alex Ferguson, the Manchester United head coach, who hit the pizza right in the face. After revealing this incident, Fabregas apologized to the head coach. He also confirmed that it was all in the heat of the moment. Also Read: Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas reveals why he threw pizza at Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Both physically and mentally, players run on fumes during every game. This recent ice hockey incident shows just how physical a team sport can be. It is very important to keep your nerves calm and play with a cool mind. It helps you to excel at your game, instead of getting involved in an unnecessary physical fight. Watch this story: Dwayne Johnson could be in deep water as a frustrated UFC fighter slams the rock partnership deal with UFC.

