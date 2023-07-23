Pickleball players chase passion in tournaments at the SF Giants stadium





San Francisco’s Oracle Park, home of the Giants, looked a little different on Saturday. Nine small courts, roughly resembling mini-tennis courts, framed the baseball diamond. People in tennis-style casual clothes and baseball caps milled about the stands as theBah of plastic balls hitting paddles replaced the tear of baseballs hitting bats.

Instead of the usual orange trim, the scoreboard’s giant round clock sported the bright green logo of Pickle4the organizer behind this event, a four-day pickleball takeover of Giants stadium, featuring more than 500 mostly amateur players from around the world, ranging in age from 8 to 88.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has become extremely popular in recent years. Originally invented in the Pacific Northwest in the 1960s, it remained a relatively quiet amateur sport, growing slowly and steadily over more than 40 years. Subsequently, from 2019 to 2020, the number of players grew by almost 30%, leading the Economist to declare it the fastest growing sport in America. Pickle4, abbreviation of Pickleball4 America Inc., tries to meet and profit from this insatiable demand. The year-old company’s inaugural Ballpark Series, which included both Oracle Park and Fenway Park in Boston, invited amateur players to make history on the hallowed grounds of American baseball stadiums. Players entering the San Francisco amateur tournament had to pay a tournament fee of $150plus an additional $50 fee for the different ranges they wanted to compete in. Benjamin Fanjoy/Especially for The Chronicle The four-day event concludes on Sunday with a pro tournament featuring some of the top athletes. Tickets cost $20 and are available on the MLBs website. For groups with more money wanting to rent out the courts for private games in the park, another feature of the series was private time available for the eye-watering price of $1,500 for 80 minutes of play, plus 10 minutes between games, which are usually 20 to 30 minutes. These court slots sold out, as did the amateur series, Pickle4 president Ben Weinberger said. Many communities across the US are struggling to provide enough leeway for the tidal wave of newly minted pickleball fanatics, and some tennis players have complained about what they call the gangrenous spread of pickleball over their courts and other public areas. The tennis people wouldn’t let us play, (so) were scrambling, said amateur Ballpark Series player Mara Krasts. Krasts, a human resources project manager for the University of San Francisco and a resident of Moss Beach, sat in the shaded area of ​​the bleachers Saturday afternoon with her mixed doubles partner, retail and real estate broker Steve Fahrbach of El Granada. The pair competed in the 50-59 age bracket. In their corner of the South Bay, where pickleball courts are rare, Krasts and Fahrbach often have to play guerrilla-style games by setting up courts on random bits of asphalt. San Francisco has better infrastructure for its pickleball aficionados, Krasts said inclusively DinkSF, a new indoor pickleball court at the Center for Fine Arts, where she met her women’s doubles partner for this weekend tournament. But as The Chronicle previously reported, the city’s dozens of courts are often booked weeks in advance. Benjamin Fanjoy/Especially for The Chronicle To explain the meteoric rise in pickleballs popularity, most players point to a few different factors working together. The sport is easy to learn and hard to master, so it’s fun for beginners, but it stays fun for years after you learn it. It requires finesse, but not too much raw athleticism, as the courts are too small to require much cardio endurance or power behind the serve. Thus, older players can easily compete with and in many cases dominate younger players. But domination isn’t really the point, amateur tournament players said. Perhaps because of its accessibility, the vibrant, easy-going community can be as appealing as the sport itself, winning dozens of athletes over other sports that are considered more exclusive or elite. It’s much more fun (than tennis). It’s not like, shh, it’s like, Yes! said Evie Lahti, a blue-haired 69-year-old in a pink leopard print dress. Lahti is from Kona, Hawaii, where she practices the sport six or seven days a week, sometimes twice a day. I was a ping pong player, a table tennis player, added Lahtis doubles partner, Andrew Carrell. As soon as I tried it (pickleball), I was no longer a table tennis player. Benjamin Fanjoy/Especially for The Chronicle Carrell, 65, is a Pickleball Ambassador to the U.S., teaches pickleball, wears a pickle-shaped keychain, has a cat named Pickles, and even has two pickleball-themed tattoos: a paddle and ball on his forearm and a stormtrooper holding a paddle on his calf. The pair, each playing for three years, won bronze in the mixed-doubles mid-rank division for players age 65 and older, cheering for joy as their names appeared on the park’s jumbotron. The extreme dedication and enthusiasm of amateurs like Carrell and Lahti is quite common, said Rachael Ocello, a 28-year-old who played in the doubles tournament with her partner, Zach Hosford, and her parents, who played in a different age group. It’s a bit of a cult, laughed Ocello, who moved to Walnut Creek with Hosford nine months ago from Portland, Oregon. They didn’t have many friends around at first, but then they started playing pickleball at their local recreation center. Now pretty much all of our friends are pickleballers, Hosford said. Ocello and Hosford’s experiences appear to be typical of many pickleball players, who told The Chronicle that they started playing to combat the social isolation caused by the pandemic. In an era where more remote working and digital socializing have meant fewer opportunities to connect face-to-face with strangers, pickleball offers a safe excuse to make those connections. And in an era when many city centers are struggling, pickleball might just be the perfect ointment, Fahrbach, the South Bay doubling players’ moonlight as retail brokers. Fahrbach pointed out that developers are starting to do that add pickleball courts to indoor mallsseeking a fading element of American life, reviving the physical shopping experience with a burgeoning. This gave Krasts an idea. And Westfield? she suggested, referring to the struggling mall in downtown San Francisco.

