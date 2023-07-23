BYU Football: Recommendation from a top Oregon committee piques Noah Lugo’s interest in the Cougars











HASLET, TX. In April, BYU narrowly missed the commitment of Luke Moga, who chose to pledge to sign with Oregon. But thanks to those efforts, the Cougars may well be able to land the stakes of a comparable quarterback prospect who also has strong credentials. Meet Noah Lugo, who did an interview with Ben Criddle on Friday, explaining his interest in BYU and how it came about. 7/21/23 – Noah Lugo, Possible 2024 BYU FB Recruit – How does he plan to improve his game to be ready for CFB next year https://t.co/VwaZnAoycL — ESPN 960 (@espn960sports) July 22, 2023 Lugo is a six-foot-tall, 180-pound prospect from Eaton High School who is currently committed to UTSA, though he will make an official visit to BYU with his father on July 29 with his father. So why the BYU rate? I wasn’t really thinking about other schools, but if you get a Big12 opportunity, you’ll want to check it out, and especially one with the quarterback pedigree BYU has, Lugo said. So it sounded like a great opportunity. As mentioned earlier, much of the education Lugo has received on the type of program that BYU is comes from Moga, whom the Cougars recruited heavily up until his dedication to Oregon. According to Lugo, BYU was in Moga’s last three destinations and spoke highly of the program with the potential client in South Texas. “He said he loved coach (Aaron Roderick) and he loved their system, and he loved the area and pretty much everything around it, Lugo, who became good friends with Moga during summer practices. So I was like, I have to check it out because I trust you so much. BYU began reaching out to Lugo last spring, with initial talks with Cougar offensive analyst Matt Mitchell and Roderick coming in a little later. According to Lugo, the conversations have been nothing short of positive, as has interest in what BYU has to offer in terms of football program and academic institution. Insofar as Lugo offers athleticism, his film shows great dual threat ability and a live arm https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15091016/636c0a5fe985280534018e26 I feel like I can do anything a passer-by can do, Lugo said. But at the same time, if a game collapses and the bag collapses, then I make the best plays. My biggest advantage is explosive play.











