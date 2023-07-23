Dutch wheelchair tennis pioneer honored





Esther Vergeer had few role models in wheelchair tennis and limited opportunities when she started the sport. Those aren’t issues anymore, and she’s a big reason why. I also liked that about my career, that I know I was the one who pioneered. I was the one who could explore it all, and I was the one who had to figure out what the path was, Vergeer said in a phone interview as she prepared to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. That was also the fun. Photo: AP Vergeer was set to be added to the shrine in Newport, Rhode Island yesterday along with American Rick Draney, who won 12 singles titles and six doubles titles before the Grand Slam era of wheelchair tennis. Vergeer, a 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, began her career in an era when wheelchair tennis was not included in the top events and retired as the most dominant player, holding the World No. 1 spot for 668 weeks from 2000-2013 and winning 470 consecutive singles matches. She won a total of 96 percent of her singles matches and also won 136 doubles titles. She is a legend of the sport, said current No. 1 Diede De Groot this month before winning Wimbledon for her 11th consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair title and her 111th straight match, a streak second only to Vergeers. Being in the position where I have a really long streak right now, but still a long way off [close] for her streak my respect only grows for her. That she could have 10 years in a row where she was just absolutely dominant, it’s kind of crazy for me to think about that. She deserves everything that awaits her. Vergeer suffered a series of strokes as a child and surgery to address an abnormality in her spinal cord blood supply left her legs paralyzed. She also played volleyball and won a European wheelchair basketball championship before dedicating herself to tennis. At that time, the sport was still establishing itself. Although wheelchair singles became an official sport at the 1992 Paralympic Games, it was not added to the Grand Slam tournaments for over a decade afterwards. When she was on top of the game, [wheelchair] tennis grew so fast, said de Groot. So she was really there at the beginning, when it grew. So she’s been so instrumental in helping that and helping start it up. She was really at the basis of that great growth. The Dutch women have won 18 of 24 singles medals at the Paralympic Games and all seven Wimbledon titles since wheelchair was added in 2016. At the US Open, where wheelchair has been included since 2005, they topped the podium 12 of 15 times in both singles and doubles. Since I was very small, I have followed her every step of the way, said de Groot. So many people, myself included, watched her do all the things we could only dream of. She has been a big influence. Vergeer called that the greatest honor you can ever have.

