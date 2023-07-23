Cricket: Ashes 2023 England v Australia: Rain ruins fourth day

England’s Mark Wood celebrates after sending Australian Steven Smith off. Photo / AP

England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series were all but alive after Joe Root claimed the sole wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Only 30 overs were possible during a dismal afternoon, with the morning and evening sessions being wiped out by the weather, as Australia finished 61 runs behind at 214–5 in their second innings.

With terrible weather forecast again for the fifth and final day, England had to push hard but hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 to a vital 111.

Labuschagne has had a meager run by his own high standards, but stepped up for his side to get them closer to the draw that would see the urn join them on the flight back to Australia.

It’s hard to judge what I feel about, Labuschagne said. It is always very special to get a test hundred. It doesn’t happen often, but I’m disappointed I couldn’t get us to tea. We were so close to having a great day. We only needed 60 more to get into England’s first innings total. For us, this is about saving this test match and keeping the Ashes.

Trailing 2-1, England must find their way through the showers to take stock and force a decider at the Oval next week.

We got more game than we expected, said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick. Today looked like a complete washout so it’s a bonus. Were a wicket closer but it’s still frustrating. We wanted to take two or three wickets today. We’ll take any game we can play tomorrow.

Labuschagne was splitting a 103-run tie with Mitch Marsh as the duo threatened to close the door completely.

Root took full advantage of an unexpected roll with the ball to land a key blow. England only used the part-time spinner due to poor lighting, with the umpires deciding visibility was deteriorating too much for the seamen to operate. Roots’ unpredictable style added a new threat to an attack that had failed under difficult circumstances.

Root has a golden arm, Trescothick said. He makes something happen.

England’s speed unit was neutralized by the damp outfield, softening the ball and negating any chances of getting it to swing.

With first choice spinner Moeen Ali looking off as he struggled to find any rhythm, Root took it upon himself to raise the issue.

He served a variety of different deliveries, getting some to kick and others to get adrift.

He almost had Labuschagne on 93 as he sent a down seam up and formed away, but a thick rim sailed hard and fast past Zak Crawley on slip.

Labuschagne landed his own blows, launching Root for two straight sixes over wide long-on, and making his way to three figures for the second time on foreign soil and 11th time overall.

Only four overs remained when Labuschagne stepped back into his crease and formed to cut Root on a tight line around the stump. Jonny Bairstow did a good job holding onto the edge after juggling it. Labuschagne’s failed review earned him an extra goodbye from a crowd waiting all day for something to celebrate.

He left Marsh to continue the fight with 31 of 107 deliveries, a watchful knock that saw him override his natural attack instincts.

Root collected half a chance against the all-rounder late, but Harry Brook was unable to grab a fiercely tricky one-handed catch on the short leg.

With Cameron Green joining Marsh, Australia will feel they have enough to withstand whatever England throws at them on day five and perhaps take a lead of their own.

The England seamen struggled, with the quartet of James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad working with no luck before being withdrawn by officials.

With no real demons on the field, little sign of low bounce and a ball that died a little every time it was patted into the wet grass, it took Wood’s pace to conjure up anything unusual.

He cranked it up to 93 mph (150 kph) in an attempt to take the conditions out of the equation, but the closest he came to telling it was a nasty blow to Labuschagne’s finger.

