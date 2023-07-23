Florida A&M Suspends Football Activities After Rap Video Was Recorded In Locker Room | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities following the release of a rap video recorded in the team’s locker room without proper permission.

In a statement from head coach Willie Simmons, the video was filmed by a “prominent rapper” and contained “graphic language inconsistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but licensed apparel that may violate college brand and licensing agreements.”

According to ESPNs Adam Rittenbergthe video was by Real Boston Richey for his song “Send A Blitz” and shows the rapper in the locker room wearing a Rattlers t-shirt and team helmet.

Several Florida A&M players were also featured in the video.

The song contains sexually explicit lyrics, as well as references to guns and drug trafficking. The video shows Richey and others donning a Florida A&M helmet. Richey also wears a Rattlers polo shirt with the Nike logo and khaki pants.

Simmons’ statement noted that he is “a proud supporter of free speech” and supports “all forms of musical expression,” but that the football team has “a responsibility to protect the university’s image.”

Gerald-Thomas III of the Tennessee Democrat noted that the song’s title promotion on Apple Music is in Rattlers orange and green and includes a diagram of what appears to be a football game design.

The school has opened an investigation into how the locker room was accessed for the filming of Real Boston Richey’s video.

Florida A&M has won 16 national titles and won 37 conference titles. Simmons is entering his fifth season with the program. He has a 33-12 record with one appearance in the 2021 FCS playoffs.

The Rattlers open the 2023 season on September 3 against Jackson State.