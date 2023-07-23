Keepers’ camp commemorates killed brothers, offers opportunities for young players





A memorial hockey camp in memory of two slain Spruce Grove brothers offers young goalkeepers a unique opportunity. It's the first year of R&R Memorial Camp, which was founded by Tracy Stark, the mother of Ryder and Radek, brothers who were killed by their father in a murder-suicide over six years ago. For Stark, the free camp is not only a chance to give kids a great experience, but it's also a chance to honor her sons, both of whom were great hockey players who dreamed of playing in the NHL. It's kind of emotional, overwhelming to see all these little kids wearing the R&R and putting the stickers on and doing it. It's for my boys, she said. If they were here, they'd be part of it. I know my youngest he would just be so happy to get a free sweater and a free sticker and a free bottle of water. He would be all for that. The boys were just 13 and 11 years old when they were murdered in late 2016. Nic Melnychuk, the camp's head coach, was friends with Ryder and his younger brother Radek, as well as Ryder's teammate. The chance for him to be part of the camp that honors the brothers is special to Melnychuk. Honestly, it's an honor and I hope we can keep their legacy alive and I want to do this camp every year, he said. When I coached and played it helped me improve my game and now that I'm just coaching I just want to give back to these kids and make them better. The purpose of the camp is to remove the financial burden associated with having a child who wants to go to a goalkeeper camp. The camp was funded through sponsorship, cash donations and equipment and swag donations from the local community.

We had a lot of good feedback from goalkeepers and people said, 'My sons are goalkeepers or my daughters are goalkeepers, but there aren't many goalkeeper camps that my kids can participate in,' Stark said. Kaydence Danilkiewicz, one of 24 goalkeepers participating in the camp, said she is already learning a lot. Skating is going to help me with goalkeeping later on, said the eight-year-old, who likes to focus on his goalkeeping skills. The camp is something Stark thinks her boys would be proud of. They would love it. They (would) be proud of where we've gone with their society and I just want to get bigger and bigger and get our names out there and help more and more kids all over Alberta, she said. with files from Slav Kornik, Global News

