SFU vs WF 11th match livescore | Premier league cricket 2023
Chasing 134, the San Francisco Unicorns got off to a disastrous start. Netravalkar wreaked havoc in the Unicorns camp as he cleared Marcus Stoinis (3) and Shadab Khan (0) with two beauties after Glenn Phillips took an incredible catch to send off Finn Allen (13) in the second over. Matthew Wade tried to break free but fell to eight as they were 33/4 at the end of the fielding restrictions.
Corey Anderson was joined by his skipper Aaron Finch and both led the salvage work. The Washington Freedom bowlers bowled beautifully in the middle overs as the boundaries dried up. Finch struggled for timing and fell to a 28-ball 14. Anderson tried his best and scored a run-a-ball 34, but it wasn’t enough as the Unicorns were bundled on 103 to lose the game by 30 runs. Netravalakar was the standout bowler for Freedom. He took six wickets and gave away just nine runs in his 3.5 overs. He threw 16 dot balls.
Earlier, Finch, the skipper of the San Francisco Unicorns, won the coin toss and elected to bowl first. They had a great start with the ball as they picked fast wickets and didn’t let the Freedom batters get away. Andries Gous scored 23 at the top of the league table, but his departure resulted in a mini-collapse as they teetered at 33/4 at the end of the power play.
Skipper Moises Henriques, along with Obus Pienaar, attempted to revive the innings, but the latter fell on 30. Pienaar struggled for timing before falling to a 28-ball 29 while trying to up the ante. Marco Jansen remained unbeaten on 19 to take his side to 133 at the end of their 20 overs. The Unicorns were brilliant with the ball throughout their innings. They took eight wickets in total, with Haris Rauf finishing with figures of 3/20 in his four overs. Liam Plunkett also came in with two scalps.
Stick around for the post-match presentations.
