The meteoric rise of Alex Michelsen | ATP tour

Alex Michelsen can’t remember exactly when he started playing tennis, but it was at a very young age. His parents, Erik and Sondra, both played college tennis, so it was natural for him to take up the sport.

There are two childhood memories that stick with the 18-year-old American. From the age of three, he remembered often banging his hand against the door of the family’s garage. Fittingly, that shot has become one of his greatest weapons.

Michelsen often accompanied his parents to play. But another memory is a day when he couldn’t.

“I just remember one day I was crying on the field because it was raining,” Michelsen told ATP Tour.com. “I couldn’t play.”

Now Michelsen is one of the fastest rising players on the ATP Tour. The #NextGenATP star was ranked #1,081 on the Pepperstone ATP rankings this week last year. He enters the semifinals of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open and is ranked No. 152 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.

Fresh off his first ATP Challenger Tour title last week in Chicago, Michelsen arrived in Newport with just one tour-level match to his credit. Now the teenager is in the semifinals of only his second ATP Tour event. Did it hit him?

“Not really. Not yet,” said Michelsen. “I’m number 190 right now. It’s kind of crazy to see that next to my name on the ATP site. I never thought if you told me that a year ago, I’d be in the Top 200 right now. I’d be like, ‘Wow, no way.’ So yeah, I don’t think I’ve processed it so hopefully I can just stay in shock this week and just keep playing good tennis.



Michelsen is a competitor in his roots. The teen just likes to give his best to win, which is a big reason for his 41-14 record across all levels this season. The American enjoys the one-on-one battle on the tennis court.

Michelsen’s older brother of three years, Jake, also played tennis before opting for swimming. However, that was not for Alex.

“Swimming was not my thing. Swimming is very tough and tennis is definitely more fun than swimming as a sport,” Michelsen said, adding that swimming was “too intense.”

The Californian also played baseball and football. Baseball came very easily to him. But as he approached his teens, Michelsen had to make a decision and eventually quit football and then baseball.

“I chose tennis. And I like it much more than most sports,” said Michelsen. “I am a very competitive person. I like it when I win or lose.”

In last year’s Wimbledon boys’ singles, Michelsen lost in the first round. However, he teamed up with Sebastian Gorzny for the boys’ doubles title.

“It was a pretty cool, pretty surreal experience,” said Michelsen. “I was in the same dressing room as Novak for a few days and I thought, ‘Wow, it’s pretty cool to be here. [It was a] different, different atmosphere, different feeling of being with those guys. And a really good experience, especially as a little boy who sees all that.’”

Michelsen hasn’t turned pro yet – he’s committed to the University of Georgia. But since that victory at Wimbledon, he has been on the rise.

Former world No. 4 Brad Gilbert, who has coached Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, among others, has raved about Michelsen since seeing him early this season.

“I watched him the first week of January when he was ranked 650,” said Gilbert. “I watched him play three times in a soggy week in Malibu where he played the second round on Saturday.

“Then I saw him play twice in March in the Calabasas Futures. And then I tweeted a couple about him that he’s going to do something like this this year [Ben] Shelton did it last year. He’s going to finish the year in the Top 100 and he’s going to the Aussie Open. But his game is completely different [from] Shelton, who had a big serve and flies around the court quite a bit.

Gilbert believes Michelsen’s tennis is his own, but it contains a mix of traits from Jenson Brooksby and Tommy Paul’s games.

“His two strengths are that he moves incredibly for 6’4″ and he knows how to defend, kind of like a Murray skill or a Brooksby,” said Gilbert. “But he’s even faster than Brooksby.”

It has impressed Gilbert to watch Michelsen climb seamlessly from one level to the next – from the ITF World Tennis Tour to the ATP Challenger Tour and now the ATP Tour – winning them all.

“He doesn’t get wildcards every week. He just wins games. He knows how to win games and his greatest strengths are that he knows how to move and defend,” said Gilbert. “And he already has a world-class backhand. I mean, an elite backhand and you know what else? He’s a legit 6’4”. I assume he will be 6’6″ because I met his parents. His parents are tall. Both of his parents played D1 tennis. I’d be surprised if he isn’t at least two more inches taller.

“And he comes back great. I think that’s perhaps the most surprising thing about him, how well he’s coming back.”

About a year ago, Michelsen realized that he had to concentrate fully on tennis if he wanted to achieve his goals. Once a young teen who loved to spend a lot of time playing Fortnite, teens had to become more than just something he played, but a lifestyle.

“I just went 100 percent on tennis and [had] no other real focus,” Michelsen said. “Of course I had to finish high school. Aside from those two things, I haven’t really put my focus on anything else.

In the past two years, the amount of tennis he has played has increased significantly, from two to three hours a day to five plus fitness. His coaches were Eric Diaz and Jay Leavitt.

Michelsen has also put more emphasis on his diet, including cutting out desserts.

‘I tried to stay away. Sometimes I have them as a reward. But I try to stay away as much as possible because it’s not good for you,” Michelsen said. “And especially if you’re trying to get to the gym and get a little stronger. It denies it a bit. So I’ve had to replace that with egg whites and stuff.

On the field, Michelsen believes his biggest breakthrough – a mental one – came in February, when he made it to the final at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Rome. The result led him to believe he could compete at that level.

“I beat some good players that week and then I went [to the] semifinal the following week, and that put me at 300,” Michelsen said. “I was like ‘Wow, okay, I can play Challengers now’.”

However, it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. Two months after his breakthrough in Rome, Michelsen suffered a disappointing straight-set loss in the Tallahassee quarterfinals to Enzo Couacaud.

“I was just kind of losing it. I was playing really bad and I screamed and I launched a ball out of the facility,” Michelsen said. “That was the last time I sort of lost it and just acted like a crazy person. It’s hard to be alone there all the time, but that’s it [tennis] life and that is what we chose.”

Michelsen has focused on staying mentally strong during matches. And what was clear in Newport was how much Michelsen has done just that and enjoyed the moment. He doesn’t have a team with him in Rhode Island. Abdullah Shelbayh, who competed with Michelsen on the ATP Challenger Tour, supported him early in the week. Former Top 50 player Ryan Harrison, who is in town, has also lent his support.

Michelsen has also received kind words from other players in the field. Tommy Paul, who was the top seed, approached the 18-year-old when speaking to ATPTour.com.

“I’m so honored to finally meet you,” Paul said, shaking his hand.

“Tommy, nice to meet you, my man,” Michelsen replied.

“I’ve been following your results and I’m very impressed,” added Paul.

Now ninth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Next Gen Race, the Next Gen ATP Finals contender’s only previous ATP Tour main draw came in June, when he competed in Mallorca. The 18-year-old lost 5-7 in the deciding set to Christopher Eubanks, who won the title and reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Michelsen has clearly arrived. As simple as it sounds, now it’s about continuing what has brought him this far: competing on the field.

“It’s fun, but it’s hard,” said Michelsen. “Nothing good in life comes easy, so you have to work for it.”