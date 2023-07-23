New user wanting to edit table tennis matches – Help/How To

Hi,

New user of shotcut here and new to video editing in general so bear with me.

As a starting point, I want to use shotcut to edit my table tennis league matches. In table tennis, there is generally a lot of downtime between points, so getting rid of that makes a match considerably shorter. I quickly mastered this basic trimming process thanks to the nice tutorials available. What I do is I place the entire match on the timeline and then start trimming it into clips using the split at playhead and ripple trim in/out hotkeys.

Now on to my question. I’m looking to add the same basic transition (or fade-in filter) in between all the clips, in the fastest possible way. I realize there is a slideshow feature in the playlist that can do what I want, but I couldn’t find a way to quickly move all the clips from the timeline to the playlist. One thought I had was to export all clips from the timeline individually and then add them to the playlist, but that doesn’t look like this can be achieved quickly/in batch either.

Apparently this is a fairly simple and quick process in a program like Adobe Premier this methodso hopefully there is a quick way to do this in shotcut too.

Suggestions? What would you do to realize this as soon as possible?