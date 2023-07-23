Summary: Defeated Spirit by Courage in Road Challenge Cup match





SOUND AFTER THE MATCH Cary, NC (22-07-2023) The Washington Spirit was defeated 0–6 by the North Carolina Courage in the team’s fourth UKG NWSLChallenge Cup game of the 2023 season. Included on the roster today, midfielders Tory Huster And Bayley Feist were both activated from the injury list. Huster, who has played with the Spirit since the formation of the NWSL in 2013, has not played in a game for the Spirit since suffering a serious lower leg injury late in the 2021 season. Feist was activated after being injured in training earlier in the season. Today marks the first time Huster and Feist have been on a play list together since the 2020 Fall Series. The first shot of the game came in the 9th minutefrom the foot of Ashley Hatch she entered the match with nine goals against her former team, two more than the next closest player (Sam Kerr 7). That said, the Spirit withstood a number of Courage attacks within the first 20 minutes, but the Spirit backline held on. on the 26th, To Jaurena received a yellow card after arresting the progress of an attacking Briana Pinto. She entered the game with an accumulation warning and will subsequently miss the team’s next Challenge Cup game against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Spirit, who rarely had possession in the first half, relied on Hatch counter-attacks as well as corner kicks. Two Spirit corners came in the 32nd and 33rd respectively, the first of which led to a Tara McKeown header that hit the woodwork and was later called offside. In typical fashion, courage dominated possession. De Courage led the NWSL in possession entering the game, controlling over 70% of possession. The Courage also recorded 327 passes to the Spirits 150, the 172 pass difference, a number greater than the Spirits’ total passes. The first half ended in a 0–0 tie, marking the first time since August 3, 2019 that the two teams were scoreless at the North Carolina half. On that date the Challenge Cup did not yet exist. In addition, this is the second game in NWSL Challenge Cup history without a shot on target in the first half. The first shot on target came 12 minutes into the second half Lena Silano fired a shot on target which was blocked by Courage keeper Katelyn Rowland. The scoring drought broke and broke quickly, starting in the 61st when Brittany Ratcliffe showed some superb footwork in the penalty area to create space and send the ball to the back of the net. Four minutes later, Frankie Tagliaferri added another for the Courage, the first NWSL goal of her career. In the 70th, Olivia Wingate sent a third through the back of the net and Tess Boade made the injury worse with a fourth Courage goal in the 72nd. Unfortunately for the Spirit, the damage didn’t stop there. The Courage added a fifth goal in the 80th on a world-class volley from Brianna Pinto. That goal, coming from a corner kick, set a new record for most goals scored in one match by one team in a Challenge Cup match. Three minutes later, Narumi added a sixth goal. The six goals, coming from six different players, set a new NWSL (all competition) record for most goals in one half, achieved in just 22 minutes. The Spirit returns to Audi Field for its first home game since July 1, taking on NJ/NY Gotham FC in a 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup game at 7pm on Friday, July 28. Tickets are available here. -NWSL match report- Match: North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit Date: July 22, 2023 Location: WakeMed football park Kick-off: 7:00 PM EDT Weather: Sunny, low-80s Scoring Summary: Goals 1 2 F North Carolina 0 6 6 Washington 0 0 0 NC Brittany Ratcliffe 61 NC Frankie Tagliaferri 65 N.C. Olivia Wingate 70 NC Tess Boade 72 NC Brianna Pinto 80 N.C. Narumi Miura 83 setups: NC: 98-Katelyn Rowland; 23-Kiki Pickett (18-Sydney Collins, 75); 7-Malia Berkley; 3-Kaleigh Kurtz; 13-Ryan Williams; 8-Brianna Pinto; 6- Narumi Miura; 11- Brittany Ratcliffe (20- Olivia Wingate, 68); 19- Frankie Tagliaferri (99- Victoria Pickett, 68); 14-Tyler Lussi (5-Haley Hopkins, 75); 28- Tess Boade (29- Millie Farrow, 81) Unused substitutes: 44- Marisa Bova; 2-Sarah Clark; 24- Estelle Johnson; 21- Nikia Smith USED ​​TO BE: 28-Nicole Barnhart; 19- Dorian Bailey; 3-Sam Staab; 9-Tara McKeown; 30- Camryn Biegalski (16- Maddie Elwell, 62); 26- Paige Metayer; 7- Ins Jaurena; 22-Amber Brooks (37-Jordan Thompson, 84); 39- Chloe Ricketts (17- Nicole Douglas, 62); 33- Ashley Hatch; 24- Lena Silano (36- Mariana Speckmaier, 62) Unused substitutes: 18- Lyza Bosselmann; 13- Bayley Feist; 23-Tori Huster Statistics Summary: NC/WAS Shots: 16 / 12 Shots on target: 9/1 Shots Blocked: 3 / 3 Saves: 1 / 3 Tackles Won: 9/6 Violations: 7/15 Offside: 1/1 Misconduct summary: WAS Ins Jaurena 26 WHAT Sam Staab 63 NC Haley Hopkins 82 WAS Paige Metayer 87

