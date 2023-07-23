Ashes rocked through ‘ridiculous’ scenes as the referee’s actions angered the cricketing world

Joel Wilson kept his dark glasses on despite telling Ben Stokes it was too dark to beat the pacemen in the fourth Ashes Test. Image: Getty

The fourth test was engulfed in some bizarre drama on Saturday when umpire Joel Wilson was criticized for wearing his sunglasses after telling England not to use their fast bowlers. Only 30 overs were bowled on the fourth day due to appalling weather, and when play finally got underway the umpires ruled England unable to use their pacemen due to poor light.

Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson opened the game of the day with the ball, but the umpires later asked Ben Stokes to use his spin bowlers as the lack of light was too dangerous. England were therefore forced to use Moeen Ali and Joe Root for the remainder of the matchday, much to Stokes’ dismay.

The England captain was seen in an animated discussion with the referees over the decision, clearly unimpressed that he couldn’t use his greatest weapons. To make matters worse, despite the poor lighting, Wilson continued to wear his dark sunglasses – a fact that infuriated many cricket fans.

Media personality Piers Morgan tweeted: “Can someone please explain why it’s so dark England aren’t allowed to bowl us… but umpire Joel Wilson is still wearing very dark sunglasses?” Former England players Michael Atherton and Mark Butcher also pointed out the farcical detail in commentary, with Butcher stating that Wilson should have the light amps on.

Root’s spin proved Marnus Labuschagne’s downfall, but not for the Aussie batsman scored a brilliant 111 to bring Australia closer to safety. Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh (31 not out at stumps) combined for a 103-run partnership as the Aussies finished the day 5-214 and 61 runs away from beating England again. The tourists only need a draw at Old Trafford and hope rain plays a role again on day five.

Ben Stokes was furious with the referees. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

It’s so hard sometimes to judge how hitting a red ball under artificial light is so difficult, Labuschagne told stumps in regards to facing the fast bowlers in low light. It’s not a call to the players, we’ll just handle it from there.

We were so close to having a great day there. We only needed 60 more to get into England’s first innings total. The wicket feels good, the ball change seems to have more swing and that will be a challenge tomorrow morning, when we play tomorrow. For us, this is about saving this test match and keeping the ashes.

England dissatisfied with call to ban fast bowlers

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said: We all thought so [the light] was manageable. We didn’t think it was going down much and it looked like we could bowl mariners.

But that’s their call. They will have a different view, and that was the end.

Trescothick also warned Australia not to rely on the weather to save them. “It’s normal to say. If you’re trying to save the game and there’s a chance of rain, everyone will say the same things,” said the former Test lead-off batsman.

But he warned: “It can be a bit dangerous. If you start looking for ways other than internally in your team to prevent games from happening, or not to lose a game, it might become a dangerous point. At the end of the day, you have to go out and get that win, one way or another.”

