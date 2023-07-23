Texas football ‘very confident’ in its chances with 5-star OT Brandon Baker





Offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Kyle Flood is on a tear this summer on the recruiting path for Texas football in the 2024 class. Texas has already landed two major targets in the state along the offensive line in the 2024 class in four-star North Richland Hills (TX) Richland center Daniel Cruz and four-star Humble (TX) Atascocita interior forward Nate Kibble. Flood and the Longhorns are now looking for their prize target in the class of 2024 this summer with elite five-star Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker. Texas is according to the 247Sports Composite And On3 industry ranking. Texas football in good place for No. 1 2024 OT Brandon Baker this summer On two successful visits since the spring, Baker and his family liked what they saw in Austin and the Longhorns. Baker and his family love the strong academics at the University of Texas-Austin. And the opportunity for instant game time on Texas offensive tackle appeals to Baker. We wrote last week that Texas “makes a lot of sense” for Baker and his camp after the successful mid-June official visit. His first trip to Austin was an unofficial visit for the spring game on April 15. Baker made a return trip for his official visit to Texas on the weekend of June 16. Texas made up ground on Oregon this summer with Baker Heading into this summer, the Oregon Ducks were seen as the leader in this recruiting. But Texas and the Ohio State Buckeyes made a big impression on Baker during his official summer visits, closing the gap on the leading Ducks in recent months. And it sounds like some of the voices around Baker’s hiring feel like Texas could even be the leader. Jason Suchomel of Orangeblood reported on Jul 20 (subscriber content) that “Texas is very confident to be the leader right now” for California’s elite offensive tackle recruit. It is important to note that this report says there is still “a long way to go”. It’s probably not too far-fetched to say that Texas is one of Baker’s top schools this summer along with Oregon. And he may have mentioned to some people in his camp that he liked Texas best at various times since he officially visited Austin this summer. But that’s just speculation, given the gains Texas and Ohio State both made this summer on this recruitment. Baker has no fixed decision timeline Several reports this summer have stated that Baker could make a decision before the start of his senior season with Mater Dei or early in the season. But nothing is certain at this point as far as Baker’s timeline is concerned. If Baker makes an unofficial visit to Oregon once the dead window for personal visits is lifted on July 25, it would clearly favor the Ducks. On the other hand, if Baker doesn’t visit Eugene next week, and he comes to a decision in favor of Texas and Ohio State before his final season. There is a lot of speculation surrounding this recruit as Baker is one of the most sought after offensive tackle recruits in the country in the 2024 class. He has top priority along the offensive line for Flood and the Longhorns in the Class of 2024 heading into the fall.

