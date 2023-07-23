Sharath trumps Harmeet as Chennai Lions crush Goa Challengers





Photo credits: UTT PANAJI

Veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal put in a sparkling performance to beat Harmeet Desai, the top singles player in the country, as Chennai Lions beat the Goa Challengers 11-4 in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Saturday. From the start of the match it was an end-to-end battle between both Indian rowers as the crowd were treated to top class table tennis action. The first game went in Sharath Kamal’s favor 11-9 as he countered Harmeet’s aggression with calm precision. The 13-time Commonwealth Games medalist continued the momentum as he won the second game 11-9 to secure his franchise’s eighth winning run. Sharath won the third game 11-8. In the final match of the tie, Yangzi defeated Liu T Reeth Rishya 2-1 to earn a stunning victory for the defending champions. Earlier Benedikt Duda of Chennai Lions played a thriller against Alvaro Robles and won the first leg 2-1. The world number 33 started the game positively, playing some powerful forehands to win the first game 11-5 before the Goa Challengers’ paddler made a comeback with his precise shots to win 11-8 to turn the game into a thrilling one. The third game was a close game that went 11-7 in favor of Duda. In the second match, world No. 39 Suthasini Sawettabut of Goa Challengers defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1. The Indian paddler, who lost her last two matches in the competition, was at her best at the start and picked up some early points to put Suthasini in trouble. Sutirtha responded quickly to the Thai paddler’s ferocious forehands and won the first game 11-8. The second game also saw a tough battle between the players as they threw some precise backhands to take the lead. In the end, the match went by game point in favor of Suthasini. Sutirtha came to the table with a positive mindset in the third game as she took an early 4-1 lead before the Goa Challengers’ paddler came roaring back to take a 5-4 lead using powerful forehand shots. She then won the match 11–6 to take home the win in the match. Sharath Kamal and Yangzi Liu defeated Harmeet and Suthasini 3-0 in the third match of the tie. The pair of Sharath and Yangzi started the match with impeccable coordination as they won the first game 11-6 before winning the next by the same score. The third game went in favor of the Chennai Lions’ rowers via a gold point. RESULTS: Draw – Chennai Lions 11-4 Goa Challengers; Benedikt Duda defeated Alvaro Robles 2-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-7); Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 1-2 (11-8, 10-11, 6-11) to Suthasini Sawettabut; Sharath Kamal/Yangzi Liu defeated Harmeet Desai/Suthasini 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-10); Sharath defeated Harmeet 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8); Yangzi defeated T Reeth Rishya 2-1 (11-4, 11-10, 8-11).

