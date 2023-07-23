3 Bold Predictions for Nebraska Football in 2023

Football season in Nebraska is exactly 40 days away and here are three bold predictions for the Cornhuskers in Matt Rhule’s first season.

Nebraska football fans have been drinking the Kool-Aid hard with the 2023 season fast approaching. Matt Rhule has been doing some exciting things in the off-season, especially when it comes to the 2024 recruiting class.

That has nothing to do with the upcoming season. However, it still gets fans excited and after some really solid additions late in the 2023 cycle, as well as in the transfer portal, optimism has been renewed in Nebraska.

Not every Nebraska football fan buys the Rhule-Aid. Some are wary after pundits called Scott Frost the perfect asset. People have said the same thing about Rhule, but in 40 days we’ll get our first glimpse of the new Nebraska football program.

Here are three bold predictions for the 2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers football season.

Nebraska goes bowling

That’s the first question most people ask about the Huskers in 2023: Will they finally go bowling again?

Nebraska has the longest streak of not making a bowl game among Power-5 teams and this season ends that drought.

The schedule is not easy. But it’s not incredibly difficult either. The back-to-back road games against Minnesota and Colorado aren’t an easy start, but if the Huskers can win either of those two games, they should be in a good spot.

A 3-0 non-conference record is important. That is very doable and would take a lot of pressure off playing Big Ten. Nebraska football has been good enough to play in a bowl game for the past two seasons, but only won a total of seven games because it couldn’t stop itself.

That won’t happen that often this season and the Huskers will return to the postseason.