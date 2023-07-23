Novak Djokovic takes a break on family holiday in Croatia after crushing Wimbledon final loss

Novak Djokovic has been spotted on a family holiday in Croatia less than a week after his devastating loss in the Wimbledon final.

The tennis pro – who has won 23 grand slams in his career – was seen chilling out on his boat, walking around in shorts and a simple white T-shirt.

The star player, from Serbia, had his yacht, named Tara, presumably after his daughter, anchored off Dubrovnik’s Copacabana beach.

His escape comes almost a week after he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Center Court, who is 16 years his junior.

It saw Djokovic fly into a rage and smash his tennis racket against a net post in frustration – a stunt for which he was fined 6,117. The amount was deducted from his second place of 1.175m.

Djokovic lost more than one final that day. He lost his chance to match Roger Federer’s record of winning eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles, losing the tie with Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

The blow also saw him bid farewell to the prospect of becoming the first man in over 50 years to complete the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open Calendar Slam in the same year. This is an opportunity that probably won’t happen to him again.

And now that Alcaraz has matured, Djokovic may see his chances of adding more grand slams to his collection dwindling.

The 20-year-old world number one took full advantage and secured a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

For a long time, the player had been one to defy time, but as he entered the fifth set of the match, many said he was starting to look old.

He had stopped running for some shots from Alcaraz and was seen stretching out his pain.

Djokovic sarcastically blew a kiss to the crowd during the final last week

Djokovic hit his racket against the net post as Alcaraz secured the decisive final break

Center Court may have witnessed Alcaraz replacing Djokovic at the top of the men’s game

Prior to Sunday’s game, he had 15 straight tiebacks and was hoping to win one more.

The last time he lost on Center Court was the 2013 Wimbledon final, when Murray was on the other side of the net – which was considered a blip for Djokovic.

To escape his misery, the tennis star sails around the Adriatic coast with his wife and two children, a son and a daughter.

Local newspapers reported that he first stayed in Montenegro before moving west to Croatia.

It is not the first time that the athlete has graced the water. He is one of the celebrities who are known to visit the Croatian coast regularly, for work and pleasure.

Last year, following his Wimbledon win in which he was dubbed ‘the greatest tennis player of all time’, he also headed to Dubrovnik with his brother, where he gleefully posed for photos with enthusiastic fans.