Brandon Farber remembered by the Henderson tennis community at the wake





About 100 people gathered Friday night at a Henderson country club to honor the memory of an avid 24-year-old tennis player who died suddenly last week. Brandon Farber collapsed on Life Time Green Valley tennis courts on July 10 and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. On Friday, his official cause of death and manner of death had not yet been determined by the coroner. Friends, family and members of the local tennis community gathered on the indoor tennis courts around 6 p.m. for a celebration of Farber. A photo slideshow showed him at sporting events, traveling with his family, and playing basketball and tennis. Some attendees dabbed their eyes as couples held hands. Smiles broke through tears as people commented on silly pictures and baby pictures of Brandon. His aunt, Nicole Paulson, said her cousin had a passion for life and always had a smile on his face. “He just really enjoys life,” said Paulson. “You can tell by his smile.” Life Time held a special place for the Farbers. Brandon’s mother Dawn works at the club’s tennis desk, and Brandon worked there as a front desk clerk while in college. Dawn, Brandon, his father Charlie and his younger sister Harley were regulars at the club. Paulson described Brandon as a role model for her own children, both on and off the tennis court. Life Time staff members shared stories of working with Brandon and the impact he had on members while working at the front desk. Henderson resident Rob Murphy is friends with Charlie Farber, but remembered playing basketball games with Brandon. “They were inseparable,” Murphy said. “Charlie’s a nice guy, just down to earth. A great father.” The evening culminated in a small circle on one of the tennis courts, where everyone held flameless electric candles and participated in prayers and silence. Brandon’s mother Dawn shared several tearful hugs with mourners as they quietly left court. Tables with Brandon’s photos lined a railing overlooking the tennis courts. One table contained several meaningful items, including a tennis racket. Guests wrote messages on poster paper in front of large framed photos of Brandon and his family. “It’s huge,” Paulson said of the turnout. “Some of these people I haven’t seen in years and they are here to support them. People I don’t even know.” Farber’s death was another blow to the local tennis community, which recently mourned the loss of 43-year-old Ryan Vannah, who collapsed while playing at Red Rock Country Club in January. A online fundraiser as his family had raised more than $12,000 by Friday night. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., with services to follow. “He will never be forgotten,” said Paulson. “He will always be in our memories forever.” Contact David Wilson at [email protected]. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

