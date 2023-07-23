Anchorages Nate Thompson announces retirement after 15-year NHL career

Nate Thompson, who played with the Anaheim Ducks at the time, skates during a game against the Buffalo Sabers at Honda Center on February 24, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After a decade and a half in the National Hockey League, Anchorages Nate Thompson has officially called it a career. He announced his retirement Wednesday on social media.

I have always enjoyed training in the off-season and preparing for the upcoming season, he said in an interview. I told myself that if I ever felt unmotivated to do it or if my body was no longer in the position to want to do it, I would retire knowing I wouldn’t be able to prepare the way I wanted to.

He played for the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League for the 2022-2023 season, and a month or two into the season he knew the time had come, so he called on his professional career.

Originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round of the 2003 NHL Draft, the journeyman forward from Anchorage played with nine different teams over 15 seasons. He is the second-longest NHL career by an Alaska native after fellow Anchorage producer Scott Gomez, who played 16 seasons for seven teams.

It was definitely something I’m proud of, Thompson said. I’ve been able to build quite a long career and it’s quite rare to have a career like that. I am extremely proud of the fact that I was not only able to stay in the league for so long, but still be an impact player for a long time and be consistent.

Nate Thompson, playing for the Anaheim Ducks, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 21, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 38-year-old last played in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2021-22 season and also had stints with the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets.

From the age of 4 to 38, hockey has been my life and my best friend. I am beyond grateful and grateful for all the wonderful people I have met and friendships I have made, Thompson posted on Twitter. All good things must come to an end, so thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey.

He finished his NHL career with 164 points (65 goals, 99 assists) and 401 penalty minutes in 844 games and added 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 86 career playoff games. The team he played with in the most career games was the 2009-2014 Lightning with 305, followed by the 2014-2017 Anaheim Ducks with 159.

I can proudly say that I left everything on the ice every night, said Thompson.

While the term journeyman can sometimes have negative connotations, Thompson took it as a compliment and was pleased that his skills were in high demand during his time in the competition.

Towards the end of my career I was traded a lot more, but at the same time I saw it as if someone wanted me, he said. Usually I got traded around the deadline to go to a playoff team to try and get a run.

Unfortunately, he was never able to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals during his career. But in his travels through the league, he came close a few times and has many friends and former coaches who have reached the pinnacle of the game.

I went to the conference finals three times, one with Tampa and two with Anaheim, he said. I lost in game seven in two of those and game six in one.

Nate Thompson laughs with other players as the Alaska Aces opened their training camp on September 28, 2012. Three NHL players with Anchorage roots joined the team for camp: Scott Gomez (Montreal Canadiens), Nate Thompson (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Joey Crabb (Washington Capitals). (Marc Lester / ADN Archive 2012)

During a brief lockout in the NHL that delayed the start of the 2012–13 season, Thompson played 24 games with the Alaska Aces, marking the first time he had played in his hometown since he was in high school.

It was great to get the chance to do it, he said. Being able to play for a minor league team at home was something special, not just for me, but also for my parents who could drive and watch me play. Living at home for a few months before moving back to Tampa to start the NHL season was something I will never forget.

Alaska’s Nate Thompson, center, chases Colorado’s Aaron Schneekloth behind the Eagles net during first period action on November 14, 2012 at Sullivan Arena. (Erik Hill / ADN Archive 2012)

Before his professional career, Thompson played four years of junior hockey with the Seattle Thunderbirds from 2001-2005 and two years in high school at his hometown of Dimond High, helping lead the Lynx to a state title in the 2000-2001 season.

He now lives in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. His advice to young Alaskans who want to follow in his footsteps is to have fun and be passionate.

I never really thought of hockey as a job all my life, but I got to do it as a job and I felt very lucky, Thompson said. For me it’s pretty simple. Just work hard and have fun. If you don’t do those things, then why are you even doing it?

He believes there is more to hockey than just making the NHL and being a superstar, as there are many important life lessons to be learned from playing as well.

I think it’s great for kids coming from Alaska to have something like that as a base, Thompson said.