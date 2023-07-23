Sports
Cormani McClain flashy talent even during the adjustment period – BuffZone
LAS VEGAS There are growing pains every freshman must go through in college football.
Even the blue chip prospects are not immune.
The Colorado Buffaloes are excited about the potential of true freshman cornerback Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit from Lakeland, Florida, but adjusting to high altitude has been difficult at times.
Cormani is funny, said CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the Pac-12 media day on Friday. (Sophomore Travis Hunter), he calls Cormani, Pukey. Cormani, he’s starting to adjust well to the altitude. We bet like every day that he won’t vomit.
Once McClain settles in, the Buffs are excited about his potential. McClain, rated the No. 1 cornerback in the nation for the class of 2023, chose CU over Miami and had about two dozen other scholarship offers.
Cormani is definitely a man of the abilities, said defense coordinator Charles Kelly. Of course he has a lot of work to do to be able to play at this level. Coach Prime will be the first to tell you that it’s not what you do out there that matters, but how you do it. We want to play a certain way. There’s a certain standard we want to do and it’s our job as coaches to get these players to that place.
Sanders is doing his part because he sees the potential in McClain to become an elite cornerback.
I expect a lot of things from Cormani because I go to him every day in practice when I see him there, Sanders said. He has no choice because I keep trying, you know: go to him, go to him, see what he is good at. He had five stars in high school, which means nothing now that you’re in college, but he has a good IQ. He has things that other guys don’t have. In his toolbox he has many things.
I keep working, keep throwing at him to understand what he’s good at and what he’s bad at, and try to exploit the things he’s bad at so he can get good at it. So if other teams see that, he won’t have a weakness. Kind of like (Hunter), he doesn’t really have too many weaknesses.
Great leaders
Kelly spent the past four years at Alabama, working under Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who is considered one of the greatest head coaches in college football history.
Kelly sees some similar traits between Saban and CU head coach Deion Sanders, still fairly new to college football but a Pro Football Hall of Fame player.
Both are very good men and the players know that, Kelly said. And they have high standards and they will not lower their standards. That’s how you educate people. When you set your standards (high), everyone should come up with that standard.
Saban has set the bar extremely high. In his 16 seasons with the Tide, Saban has gone 189-27 with six national championships. Alabama has not placed lower than 11th in the Associated Press final rankings in the last 15 years and has been in the top five in 11 of those years. Saban also led LSU to a national title in 2003.
Coaching for him, you see things, you look at things differently than maybe before, Kelly said. He has influenced so many coaches in this country. A lot of these guys who are now head coaches wouldn’t be where they were unless it was for Coach Saban.
Sanders has only had three seasons of college coaching, but did lead Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022. He still has a way to match Saban’s resume, but the ability to set a standard is comparable, Kelly said.
If the norm is the norm, understand that you are a leader, you bring people to that norm; that’s how you elevate your program, Kelly said.
remarkable
This summer, Shilo Sanders, Shedeur’s older brother, joined the Buffs as a safe transfer from Jackson State. Shedeur said his brother is energized by the way he talks crazy on the pitch. It’s always just his attitude and how he just goes about everything, Shedeur said. It’s just really competitive. Kelly said Savell Smalls, a former five-star recruit who joined the Buffs as a transfer from Washington, has been impressive since his arrival this summer. He’s been one of the most impressive guys we’ve had, Kelly said. I’m very happy with him since he got here. Sometimes a change is good. It’s just good for people.
|
