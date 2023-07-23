Russian tennis star denied entry to Poland and deported because government intervened | Tennis | Sport





Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was banned from entering Poland on Friday, citing public security as the reason for the decision. The 38-year-old wore a hat without a war visor at last year’s Miami Open, but her stance did not influence the Polish authorities’ decision to deny her entry and deport her.

Zvonareva was expected to participate in the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, which begins next week. However, her position in the league has now been jeopardized and talks are underway between the WTA and representatives of Poland on the matter. The former US Open finalist is currently ranked No. 60 in the world after failing to qualify for Wimbledon, although the Russian player – once the world No. 2 – now appears forced to wait for a later match to try and get back into shape due to Polish policies. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s most loyal allies since being invaded by Russia in February 2022, and they have also refused to soften their stance on the sporting front. Earlier this week, their sports minister, Kamil Bortniczuk, publicly announced that he would not attend matches involving players from Russia or Belarus.

The WTA confirmed that Zvonareva has now safely left Poland in a terse statement on the matter, which read: The WTA is aware of the situation surrounding Vera Zvonareva in Warsaw. The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority for the WTA. Vera has left Poland and we will further evaluate the problem during the event. The Polish government also released a statement reaffirming its position on the matter, saying: Yesterday, July 21, the border guard prevented a Russian tennis player from entering Poland. Vera Zvonareva tried to enter our country with a visa issued by France on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw. After arriving from Serbia, the tennis player stayed in the transit zone of Chopin Airport in Warsaw and flew to Podgorica after noon today.

The Russian woman on the list of persons whose stay on the territory of the Republic of Poland is undesirable was not admitted by the border guard for reasons of state security and protection of public safety. Poland consistently opposes the regimes of (Vladimir) Putin and (Alexander) Lukashenko and refuses to allow people who support the actions of Russia and Belarus to enter our country. Last summer, Wimbledon and Lawn Tennis Association were penalized by the tours for banning Russian and Belarusian players from participating, prompting both sides to reconsider their stance this year.

